Revanth Reddy Pitches Rahul Gandhi As PM Candidate For 2029 Polls

Rahul Gandhi for PM in 2029, says Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday pitched Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 General Elections, saying that the party will urge the INDIA bloc allies to endorse his name. According to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office, participating in a news conclave, the Chief Minister said that Rahul Gandhi does not harbour a personal ambition to become Prime Minister. However, he convinced the leader to accept the demand of a PM candidate for the party during a meeting held recently in Vikarabad.

Reddy said that the Congress will make an announcement first, and subsequently, convince the INDIA bloc partners to endorse Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate. Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Ministerial candidate representing the INDIA bloc in the next elections. We will present a comprehensive policy document on behalf of the INDIA bloc and seek the public's mandate upon it.

The Chief Minister said that he will also extend services to the nation by utilising his experience for the benefit of the country. "My goal is to elevate Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister of India, and he is ready to accept any responsibility entrusted to him by the party at the national level".

Shifting Dynamics in INDIA Bloc

Earlier, Trinamool Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders had hinted at proposing Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin's names, respectively, for the INDIA bloc's leadership for the 2029 elections. However, the dynamics in the Opposition camp are expected to change with TMC and DMK losing the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, respectively. Former Chief Ministers Banerjee and Stalin were unable to secure a seat in the Assemblies. Moreover, Congress' exit from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu is also likely to contribute to the shift in power dynamics in the alliance.

CM Reddy on Politics and Governance

Meanwhile, CM Reddy expressed serious concern over the fast-changing perception of the people on politics. Nowadays, people desire "Swiggy-style politics" which deliver results instantly and directly to their doorstep.

Stating that he never crossed boundaries, CM Revanth Reddy recalled that he worked for the TDP for 10 years, and the Telugu Desam President N Chandrababu Naidu was still treating him with great respect. It is rare for leaders to maintain good relations after leaving a political party. He also informed Chandrababu about his quitting the TDP in Vijayawada.

The Chief Minister reiterated that he will strive to achieve 10 per cent of the GDP from the Telangana state, as per the statement. (ANI)

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