IWL 2025-26: East Bengal Wins Big Nita FA Secures Thrilling Win

East Bengal FC continued their winning run with a commanding 5-0 victory over Garhwal United Football Club, while Nita FA secured an impressive 3-2 win against SESA Football Academy despite playing with 10 players for most of the match in the Indian Women's League 2025-26 at the East Bengal Ground on Friday. At the National Centre of Excellence, Sribhumi Football Club and Kickstart FC, Karnataka, played out an entertaining 2-2 draw, while Gokulam Kerala FC and Sethu Madurai shared points in a goalless rain-affected contest, according to a press release.

Gokulam Kerala, Sethu Madurai share points

Gokulam Kerala FC and Sethu Madurai settled for a goalless draw in another rain-affected Indian Women's League 2025-26 encounter at the National Centre of Excellence. Gokulam started brightly and nearly took the lead in the second minute when Shilji Shaji cut in from the left and curled an effort towards goal, forcing a save from Sethu goalkeeper Anjila Tumbapo Subba. Sethu's best opportunity of the first half came in the 17th minute after Abigail Antwi latched onto a lofted ball inside the box, but the forward delayed her shot and was eventually dispossessed before she could test the goalkeeper.

Gokulam came close again in the 24th minute after Sethu failed to clear a cross delivered by Shaji from the right. Muskan Subba collected the loose ball inside the box and fired across the goal, but her effort drifted wide. The second half resumed after a lengthy delay due to inclement weather, with both sides locked in a balanced midfield battle. However, the tempo dipped considerably after the restart, and clear-cut chances remained limited.

Most attacking moves in the second half came through the flanks, with both teams struggling to create openings through central areas and failing to capitalise on promising deliveries into the box. Gokulam midfielder Sorelle Hornella Metiefangtagne had a late opportunity to snatch all three points after reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the area, but her effort took a deflection and went out of play as the contest finished goalless.

East Bengal crush Garhwal United 5-0

East Bengal FC continued their dominant run in the Indian Women's League 2025-26 with a commanding 5-0 victory over Garhwal United Football Club at the East Bengal Ground. Starting the match as this season's champions, the Moshal Girls took the lead in the 13th minute through Soumya Guguloth. Loitongbam Ashalata Devi produced a perfectly weighted aerial lob to pick out Guguloth's run in behind, and the forward responded with a first-time finish over Garhwal goalkeeper Ribansi Jamu.

East Bengal maintained control across all areas of the pitch throughout the opening half, pinning Garhwal deep inside their own half and creating sustained pressure in the final third. The hosts doubled their lead in the 28th minute after Ashalata initiated another attacking move with a crossfield diagonal from the right. The resulting delivery into the box was initially meant for Fazila Ikwaput, but after Heirangkhongjam Linda Chanu intercepted the cross, the loose ball fell kindly to Naorem Priyangka Devi, who slotted a low finish into the bottom-left corner.

Garhwal's best opportunity of the first half came in the 41st minute when Elizabeth Danso got on the end of a cross from the left, but her header lacked the connection needed to trouble East Bengal goalkeeper Mamani Das. The second half resumed after a lengthy delay due to inclement weather conditions, but East Bengal continued their dominance after the restart.

Guguloth added her second goal of the evening in the 63rd minute before Ikwaput struck twice in quick succession in the 71st and 73rd minutes to complete a comprehensive win for the champions.

Sribhumi FC, Kickstart FC in entertaining draw

Sribhumi Football Club and Kickstart FC, Karnataka, played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Indian Women's League 2025-26 at the East Bengal Ground. Sribhumi made a dream start and went ahead in the third minute after Mousumi Murmu was brought down inside the box by Nimita Gurung. Captain Ngangom Bala Devi stepped up and calmly converted the penalty into the bottom-left corner.

Kickstart nearly responded immediately when Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu's corner struck the top of the crossbar in the fifth minute. The visitors continued to threaten and came close again in the 21st minute after Sribhumi failed to clear their lines, but Emem Peace Essien could not make proper contact with the loose ball from close range. Sribhumi doubled their advantage in the 31st minute through a well-worked move in the final third. Bala Devi turned provider this time, picking out Veronica Appiah inside the box, before the forward showed quick feet to beat Wangthem Linthoingambi Devi and slot home into the bottom-right corner.

Kickstart reduced the deficit just two minutes later as Essien drove into the box from the edge of the area and fired through the legs of Mamta and Toijam Thoibisana Chanu to find the net. The visitors continued to push after the break. Kiran Pisda tested Moirangthem Monalisha Devi from a tight angle in the 50th minute, while Sribhumi came close to restoring their two-goal cushion four minutes later when Rimpa Haldar's near-post effort rattled the crossbar.

Kickstart eventually found the equaliser in the 71st minute after Monalisha rushed off her line but failed to clear the ball properly. Mariyammal Balamurugan reacted quickest and lobbed the ball into the open net. The visitors nearly completed the turnaround in the closing stages as Kiran fired into the side-netting in the 81st minute, before Essien struck the crossbar from the edge of the box four minutes later.

Sribhumi also had a chance to snatch a late winner in stoppage time, but Karishma Purushottam blazed over from close range after Kickstart failed to clear a cross from the right.

10-player Nita FA edge SESA FA in thriller

Nita FA produced a spirited display to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory against SESA Football Academy in the Indian Women's League 2025-26 at the National Centre of Excellence, despite playing with 10 players for most of the match. Nita suffered an early setback in the 29th minute when forward Neha was sent off for striking Ambruta Nayak on the face. The referee initially showed a yellow card before upgrading it to a red after consulting her assistant.

Despite being a player down, Nita looked the sharper side in the opening half and took the lead in the 38th minute. Khumukcham Bhumika Devi split the SESA defence with a precise through ball for captain Pyari Xaxa, who calmly guided her finish into the far corner. SESA had opportunities to respond before the break through Sulekha Kanhar and Bertha Adhiambo Omita, but both failed to convert as Nita carried a deserved one-goal advantage into half-time.

SESA began the second half strongly and pinned Nita back inside their own half, but the visitors defended with discipline and limited clear openings. Nita then doubled their lead in the 59th minute after Jasoda Munda was fouled by Jeewanti near the edge of the box. Sussana Konadu stepped up and curled a superb free-kick into the top-right corner.

The Goa-based side pulled one back three minutes later when Nita goalkeeper Monger Sangita rushed off her line but failed to clear the ball properly. Maurine Achieng capitalised on the loose ball and produced a composed lob into the empty net. Nita restored their two-goal cushion in the 90th minute from a corner, with Cindy Remruatpuii Colney rising at the far post to head home an inswinging delivery.

SESA managed to salvage another goal deep into stoppage time after Arpita Yeshwant Pednekar was played a through ball into the box. The midfielder kept her composure and slotted past the advancing Sangita. (ANI)

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