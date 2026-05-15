Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya-Trisha Movie Gets Solid Opening At Box Office Check Here

Suriya and Trisha's Karuppu opened in theatres with strong audience response despite earlier delays. The film saw packed shows across regions and a steady rise in occupancy through the day, marking a solid start at the box office.

Suriya's much-awaited film Karuppu was released in theatres on May 15 after facing several delays and financial issues. The film, also starring Trisha Krishnan, opened to packed theatres and strong fan celebrations across Tamil Nadu, marking an energetic start despite its troubled release journey.

According to reports, Karuppu earned around ₹14.40 crore nett on its first day in India from nearly 4,900 shows. The film recorded an overall occupancy of about 50%. Audience turnout grew through the day, starting from lower morning shows and peaking at night with over 75% occupancy.

The film also performed well overseas, collecting around ₹4 crore in international markets. This pushed its total worldwide gross to approximately ₹20.66 crore on opening day. However, it still fell short of Suriya's previous big opener Kanguva, which had a stronger debut at the box office.

The film's release was not smooth, as several shows were cancelled just a day before release due to reported financial disputes involving the production team. This caused confusion among fans, but once released, Karuppu managed to recover momentum with strong theatre response.