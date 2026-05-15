Most Crew Members Aboard MV Hondius To Undergo Quarantine In Netherlands Upon Arrival

MENAFN - IANS) The Hague, May 16 (IANS) The Dutch government has announced that the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius is expected to arrive at the Port of Rotterdam next Monday, with most crew members set to undergo a six-week quarantine in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

"Rotterdam has been designated in the Netherlands as the port for the handling of infectious diseases in shipping," according to a letter sent to parliament on Friday (local time) and signed by Sophie Hermans, Dutch minister of health, welfare and sport, and Tom Berendsen, the country's foreign minister.

According to Oceanwide Expeditions, the Dutch operator of the vessel, there are currently 27 people on board, including 25 crew members and two medical personnel. The group consists of 17 Filipinos, four Dutch nationals, four Ukrainians, one Russian, and one Polish national.

The ministers said that some crew members would enter home quarantine upon arrival, while those unable to return immediately to their home countries would be housed in designated quarantine facilities, reports Xinhua news agency.

Regarding the vessel's 17 Filipino crew members, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) recommended that they remain in the Netherlands for the entire six-week quarantine period.

"The reasons for this advice are the limited possibilities for implementing and enforcing quarantine in the country of origin, as well as limited access to optimal medical care in the event of the onset of illness, with commensurate risks for both local and global public health and for the individual health of the crew members in question," the letter said.

It added that the RIVM's recommendation followed careful consultations with the World Health Organization (WHO) and is in line with WHO guidance.

The vessel will also undergo cleaning by a specialised external company in accordance with RIVM guidelines, which incorporate WHO recommendations and are being implemented in close cooperation with the Rotterdam municipal health service.

"Personal protective measures are being taken to ensure that the cleaners do not need to quarantine after the cleaning," the letter said.