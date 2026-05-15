Karnataka Rain: IMD Issues Alert For Strong Winds And Rain In Multiple Districts Check Here

Several parts of Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds on May 16. The IMD has issued alerts for multiple districts, while Bengaluru may witness cloudy skies and scattered showers this weekend.

Several regions in Karnataka are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms on May 16, offering some relief from the recent hot and humid weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies and scattered showers in Bengaluru, while many parts of South Interior Karnataka may witness heavy rainfall during the weekend.

The weather department has issued alerts for districts such as Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar. These areas could experience thunderstorms along with strong winds blowing at speeds of 40–50 kmph. Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts may also see light to moderate rain with gusty conditions.

Coastal districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada are likely to receive steady rainfall over the next few days. At the same time, districts in North Interior Karnataka like Raichur, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Gadag, and Koppal may witness brief rain spells and thunderstorm activity.

According to weather officials, the changing weather pattern is linked to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and related cyclonic circulation. The IMD has advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorms, avoid standing under trees, and drive carefully during heavy rain and strong winds. Farmers have also been asked to protect harvested crops from possible rain damage.