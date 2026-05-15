Chennai Latest Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms And Humid Conditions Today

Chennai is expected to see cloudy skies, high humidity, and scattered rainfall with possible thunderstorms, as moisture from the Bay of Bengal keeps weather conditions unstable throughout the day on May 16.

Chennai is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall on May 16, with cloudy skies dominating most parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that isolated showers may occur due to moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning activity in some areas. Gusty winds may accompany brief spells of rain, especially during evening hours.

Day temperatures are expected to hover around 33–34°C, while night temperatures may remain between 28–29°C. This is slightly below the seasonal average due to cloud cover and rain influence.

Overall, Chennai will see a mix of humid conditions, passing clouds, and intermittent rain. While no severe warning has been issued, residents are advised to stay cautious during thunderstorms and sudden downpours.