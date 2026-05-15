The Qatar Model: Investing For An Age Of Abundance

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Artificial intelligence is changing the economics of the digital world faster than most observers can follow. Content that once required expertise, time and cost can now be produced instantly and at scale. Text, images, video, software: the marginal cost of all of it is collapsing toward zero.

For most of the past two decades, digital value was driven by volume. More content meant more visibility, more engagement, more revenue. But when supply becomes effectively unlimited, that model breaks. The challenge is no longer production. It's attention.

This shift is already influencing how capital is being deployed globally. And Qatar, more clearly than almost anywhere else, has positioned itself on the right side of it.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is the obvious starting point, but the obvious reading undersells it. Hosting the tournament wasn't a prestige project. It was a proof of concept for a sovereign strategy: that a small state, correctly capitalised and correctly patient, can permanently alter its position in the global economy by building assets that can't be replicated. A World Cup doesn't come back quickly. But the infrastructure, the relationships, the institutional credibility that came with it: they compound.

Qatar Sports Investments understood this before the tournament was won. The acquisition of Paris Saint-Germain in 2011 wasn't a vanity purchase. It was an early bet on the thesis that live sport would become one of the most defensible categories of media in an era of digital fragmentation. A Champions League match can't be generated by a language model. Its value is inseparable from the moment it occurs in, the uncertainty it carries, and the shared attention it commands.

QSI has since extended that logic to SC Braga and other properties, building a portfolio that treats football clubs not as trophies but as nodes in a global content and commerce network.

beIN Media Group makes the same argument from a different direction. Building a sports broadcasting platform from scratch, in a region where rights infrastructure was underdeveloped, required the kind of capital patience that short-term markets can't sustain. The result is a platform that now holds rights in over 40 countries - not because the asset was cheap but because Qatar was willing to invest at a horizon that most commercial broadcasters couldn't match. In an age when streaming platforms are fighting over synthetic entertainment, beIN holds something harder to manufacture: live rights to events that people really care about.

The cultural dimension matters too. Institutions such as the Museum of Islamic Art, the National Museum of Qatar, and the broader Qatar Foundation ecosystem represent a deliberate investment in experiences that resist digitalisation. You can't stream the feeling of Souq Waqif. You can't algorithmically replicate the indescribable gravity of being in the presence of an original artefact. These investments operate on the same logic as the sporting ones: scarcity, in an age of abundance, is the moat.

What makes Qatar's position distinctive isn't just the assets. It's the capital model behind them. The Qatar Investment Authority operates on a multi-decade timeframe that most Western institutional investors structurally struggle to match. Short-term performance pressures constrain the kind of patient, infrastructure-layer investing that Qatar has been doing for decades. The value of that approach isn't always visible in normal conditions. It becomes legible under pressure - and the region is currently absorbing the most serious stress test in a generation. The assets that hold their structural logic through that kind of disruption are the ones worth paying attention to.

Despite the fears many have, AI isn't destroying value. It's redistributing it, rapidly and in ways that favour the holders of scarce, irreplaceable experience assets over the producers of abundant, interchangeable content. The institutions and markets best positioned for that transition are the ones that understood, before everyone else, that the real competition was never about content volume.

Qatar understood that. The assets it has spent two decades building - in sport, in culture, in media infrastructure - aren't just impressive. They were built to last longer than any single crisis, serving generations to come.

. Nicole Junkermann is an international investor focused on technology, sports and media. She leads NJF Holdings, a global investment group, and its sports platform Gameday by NJF Holdings, which invests in sports leagues, media rights and technology-driven fan engagement.