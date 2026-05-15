More Than 44,660 Government Services Accomplished During April

The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau has revealed strong performance indicators for government service centers across the country during April with a total of 44,663 services completed across various sectors, underscoring the country's ongoing efforts to modernize public services, and enhancing efficiency of transactions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs topped the list of government entities in terms of services delivered, completing 15,525 transactions during the month. The Ministry of Justice ranked second with 10,712 completed services, followed by the Ministry of Labour in third place with 8,143 services. Other ministries and institutions also recorded notable performance levels. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry completed 5,099 services, while Qatar Civil Service and Government Development Bureau itself processed 1,286 services. The Ministry of Social Development and Family delivered around 990 services, and Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation completed 988 services during the same period.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Municipality processed 945 services, while Qatar Central Securities Depository completed 518 services. The Supreme Judiciary Council recorded 376 services, and the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority finalized 81 services.

The report further highlighted the growing public engagement through customer satisfaction surveys designed to evaluate government services. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs again led in this category with 1,689 submitted surveys, followed by the Ministry of Justice with 1,427 surveys. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry recorded 872 surveys, while the Ministry of Labour received 666 responses.

Such indicators demonstrate the commitment of the government entities to improving service quality and enhancing the customer experience by developing operational mechanisms, boosting institutional efficiency, and adopting faster and more flexible solutions for processing transactions. Government entities also encouraged the public to participate in service evaluations through the“Sharek” platform, which supports continuous improvement efforts by collecting feedback and suggestions aimed at raising the quality of public services.

In the meantime, the statistics issued by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau showed that Al Hilal Service Center ranked first among government service centers in April, completing 20,376 services and receiving 1,480 customer evaluation surveys. Al Rayyan Service Center came second with 12,733 completed services and 1,378 surveys, while Al Wakrah Service Center processed 3,833 services and received 529 evaluations. Lusail Pearl Service Center completed 3,779 services alongside 446 customer surveys. Meanwhile, Rawdat Al Hamama Service Center handled 2,287 services and received 380 surveys, Al Khor Service Center completed 1,381 services with 218 surveys, and Al Shamal Service Center processed 202 services alongside 23 evaluations.

QATAR Government services april