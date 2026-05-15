Canada's Defence Minister Reiterates Support For Qatar Peace Efforts

Canada has expressed deep concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East, warning of global consequences for security, trade, and economic stability, according to remarks made by Defence Minister David McGuinty.

Speaking to the Qatar News Agency (QNA) in Doha yesterday, McGuinty said that Canada is "very concerned about the safety and security of the citizens and the residents of Qatar and of the entire Gulf region”.

He described the current situation as "a difficult moment", voicing hopes for finding a resolution.

"We continue to call for a de-escalation of the situation, and hopefully we find a sustainable and durable cessation of hostilities," McGuinty said.

He added that if a stable cessation of hostilities is achieved, Canada would join international partners exploring ways to keep the Strait of Hormuz open as an international waterway.

McGuinty emphasised that the crisis has become a global issue rather than a regional one.

"It's having an effect on oil supply, on shipping, on insurance, on stability on the global markets," he said, warning of wider economic disruption, including food production and fertiliser supply chains affected by restrictions in maritime transport.

"This is having a significant impact on the global economy and global stability, so we have to come together multinationally, many countries, to try and bring this to a successful outcome,” the minister added.

He said that Canada is engaging with international partners on possible support mechanisms across three areas – maritime expertise including sending vessels to monitor the situation, demining the waterway and providing assistance in the areas of intelligence and space capabilities.

McGuinty added that Canada is not leading negotiations but supports diplomatic efforts involving regional and global actors.

"Qatar has always played an important role in brokering relationships and negotiations," he said, adding that broader dialogue involving multiple countries remains essential.

On his visit to Doha, he said it reflects growing bilateral ties.

"The relationship we have with Qatar is a very important one,” McGuinty said.“It was very important to come here to demonstrate the closeness of the relationship and to try to deepen the relationship."

He also highlighted potential co-operation in defence and technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, cryptography, and engineering research.

McGuinty warned that the crisis is already affecting global systems.

"We're seeing air travel pulled back around the world,” he said.“We're seeing countries facing very high increases in prices and inflation. We're seeing the price of food continue to rise."

He added that fertiliser supply chains are also being disrupted, pointing to broader global implications.

"It's no longer just an issue between the United States and Iran,” McGuinty stated.“It's a global issue, and we believe the way to resolve this is globally."

He also noted international efforts led by France and the UK, involving around 50 countries, to support stability and maritime security.

"We're very supportive of the Qatari people,” the minister said.“We are re-engaging in a very direct way in this region."

QATAR Canada ties peace