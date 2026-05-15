United Development Company Brings 'Torba Market' To The Pearl Island

Reinforcing its commitment to creating vibrant, lifestyle-driven destinations, United Development Company (UDC), master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has introduced the popular“Torba Market” to a new waterfront setting in Qanat Quartier at The Pearl Island.

The market will take place from on Saturdays, May 16 and 23, from 5pm to 9pm, and will continue throughout the Eid al-Adha weekend from May 28 to 30. This activation marks the beginning of a broader seasonal market programme, with an extended edition planned from November 2026 through May 2027.

Set against the picturesque canals and colourful facades of Qanat Quartier, Torba Market introduces a charming open-air souq experience that blends seamlessly with the district's Venetian-inspired architecture. The market offers a refreshing outdoor setting where visitors can stroll, explore, and engage, creating a distinctive lifestyle experience that complements the destination's unique character.

More than a marketplace, Torba Market serves as a dynamic platform connecting farmers, artisans, home-based businesses, and local entrepreneurs with a community seeking authentic, mindful experiences beyond traditional retail. Featuring locally sourced organic produce, artisanal foods, and handcrafted goods, the market celebrates sustainability while supporting local talent and entrepreneurship.

Hosted along the Qanat Quartier bridge, the market transforms the space into a pedestrian-friendly environment, with road closures implemented during activation hours to ensure a safe, welcoming, and immersive visitor experience.

Through this initiative, UDC further reinforces Qanat Quartier as a distinctive lifestyle destination, where architectural charm is complemented by curated experiences that enrich community life and champion local entrepreneurship.

The activation reflects UDC's continued focus on shaping integrated, experience-led environments that enhance liveability and create meaningful connections between people, culture, and place.

UDC torba Pearl Island QATAR