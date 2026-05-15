Embassy Of Moldova Hosts Cultural Diplomacy Exhibition

The Embassy of Moldova in Doha recently hosted an 'Art, Fashion and Cultural Diplomacy (AFCD)' exhibition, featuring around 100 artworks to mark Europe Day and World Hat Walk 2026.

The exhibition was attended by Moldovan ambassador Iulian Grigorita, ambassadors of Romania, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Ukraine, and Central Africa, AFCD founder and patron Farhan al-Sheikh al-Sayed, and its secretary-general, Rodica Grigorita. Heads of Mission of Albania and Honduras also attended the opening.

A fashion show was held, with models and guests wearing handmade hats by AFCD members, commemorating the World Hat Walk 2026.

Live music concert was performed by renowned celebrities Georgio Martin and Anca Martin.

The AFCD group has around 50 members, comprising ambassadors, spouses of ambassadors, diplomats and their children.

Moldova cultural Embassy exhibition Culture