Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Embassy Of Moldova Hosts Cultural Diplomacy Exhibition

Embassy Of Moldova Hosts Cultural Diplomacy Exhibition


2026-05-15 11:08:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

The Embassy of Moldova in Doha recently hosted an 'Art, Fashion and Cultural Diplomacy (AFCD)' exhibition, featuring around 100 artworks to mark Europe Day and World Hat Walk 2026.

The exhibition was attended by Moldovan ambassador Iulian Grigorita, ambassadors of Romania, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Ukraine, and Central Africa, AFCD founder and patron Farhan al-Sheikh al-Sayed, and its secretary-general, Rodica Grigorita. Heads of Mission of Albania and Honduras also attended the opening.

A fashion show was held, with models and guests wearing handmade hats by AFCD members, commemorating the World Hat Walk 2026.

Live music concert was performed by renowned celebrities Georgio Martin and Anca Martin.

The AFCD group has around 50 members, comprising ambassadors, spouses of ambassadors, diplomats and their children.

Moldova cultural Embassy exhibition Culture

MENAFN15052026000067011011ID1111123528



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search