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Oral Health: An Essential Step Toward A Safe Haj

Oral Health: An Essential Step Toward A Safe Haj


2026-05-15 11:08:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)
    Awareness event for pilgrims with diabetes

As part of efforts to strengthen collaboration between the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) and the Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA), the PHCC's Oral Health Promotion and Prevention section participated, through its dental medical team, in an awareness event dubbed“Safe Haj with Diabetes” for people with diabetes travelling to perform the Haj rituals.

Dr Najat Alyafei, manager of Oral Health Promotion and Prevention at the PHCC, stated that the event is aimed at highlighting the importance of oral and dental health care as an essential component of overall prevention, particularly for people with diabetes.

Practical guidance was provided on proper tooth cleaning, infection prevention, and emergency case management during the Haj period.

The importance of undergoing a dental check-up prior to travel to avoid any health complications was also emphasised, in addition to offering consultations and direct examinations through the mobile clinic.

Haj oral health Safety

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Gulf Times

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