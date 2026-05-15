Frontieras North America Inc.'S Game-Changing Tech 'Unlocks' Coal As Multi-Output Industrial Feedstock

The company's proprietary FASForm(TM) platform advancing new approach to coal. Frontieras processes coal into multiple commercially valuable outputs, tied to markets estimated at more than $2 trillion. Core thesis is that coal's largest missed opportunity lies not in power generation alone but in its unrealized value as a diversified industrial resource.

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Global demand for energy is accelerating at a historic pace as artificial intelligence (“AI”), advanced manufacturing and industrial expansion place increasing pressure on existing power systems. Governments and industries are exploring nearly every available energy source to meet that demand, yet one of the world's most abundant and energy-dense resources remains widely overlooked and underutilized.

Frontieras North America is advancing a new approach to coal through its proprietary FASForm(TM) platform, which converts coal into fuels, hydrogen and industrial materials, positioning the resource as a multi-output industrial feedstock capable of supporting modern energy and manufacturing...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Frontieras are available in the company's newsroom at

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