Mindbio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF) CEO Highlights AI Voice Detection Platform And Workplace Rollout Plans During Techmediawire Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF) and may include paid advertising.

During a recent TechMediaWire Podcast appearance, Justin Hanka outlined MindBio Therapeutics' progress in developing advanced AI-driven voice analysis technology for drug and alcohol intoxication detection. MindBio Therapeutics Corp. says its prediction models are trained using more than 50 million data points collected through years of clinical and behavioral research. The company's initial commercial strategy focuses on workplace safety sectors including mining, aviation, and construction, where impairment-related incidents carry significant operational and regulatory risks. Hanka said during the interview that the company's voice-analysis platform can detect not only alcohol intoxication but also drugs affecting the central nervous system, including cannabis, cocaine, opioids, and psychedelics. Management expects live workplace testing deployments to begin later in the second quarter of 2026 as the company transitions from development toward commercial implementation. MindBio views its technology as part of a broader AI-driven diagnostics technology capable of supporting future health and wellness applications beyond intoxication monitoring.

MindBio Therapeutics (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF), a biotechnology company commercializing AI-driven voice technology for drug and alcohol intoxication detection, used a recent appearance on the TechMediaWire Podcast to outline how the company plans to commercialize its technology, starting with testing plans as of Q2 this year ( ). During the discussion with podcast host Stuart Smith, MindBio Founder and Chief Executive Officer Justin Hanka described the company's work using speech analytics and machine learning to identify physiological indicators associated with intoxication through non-invasive voice analysis ( ).

According to Hanka, MindBio has spent several years conducting drug and alcohol research while collecting extensive speech and voice datasets through clinical studies and related programs. As AI and machine-learning systems have improved, the company believes it has developed models capable of...

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