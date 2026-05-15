Wastewater Monitoring Could Help In Early Prediction Of Influenza Outbreaks

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Seasonal influenza often spreads rapidly, and timely data can help policymakers and the health care system make the right decisions on matters like resource planning. A new study conducted in Japan suggests that monitoring wastewater could be a helpful way of learning in advance how influenza outbreaks are likely to manifest a week before data on patients affected flag outbreak trends.

This modeling approach is especially useful in areas where advanced diagnostic facilities aren't readily accessible and communities aren't adequately active in seeking medical care. As companies like Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) work tirelessly to bring to market more reliable diagnostic tools that...

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