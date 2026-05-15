AI Funding Grows In The EU Region

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Europe's startup ecosystem is increasingly being shaped by AI, with new figures showing that AI-focused companies accounted for a substantial share of venture investment across the region in 2026. According to Crunchbase data, close to half of all venture capital deployed in Europe so far this year has flowed into businesses connected to artificial intelligence.

Quantum computing has established itself as another frontier tech segment to watch, and American startups like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) are leading the charge. Analysts will be watching how...

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