Ainewsbreaks Perpetuals Ltd. (NASDAQ: PDC) Poised At Intersection Of AI, Regulation, And Digital Assets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Perpetuals's (NASDAQ: PDC) CEO Patrick Gruhn outlined the company's strategy and AI-driven trading infrastructure at a recent Emerging Growth Conference. An article discussing this reads,“Perpetuals' platform has also been designed to comply with European regulatory regimes, including MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR. The regulatory positioning reflects a broader structural shift within digital asset markets. While demand for leveraged crypto exposure continues to expand, many traditional brokers and financial institutions face regulatory barriers that limit their ability to connect with offshore trading venues.”

“Perpetuals aims to fill that gap by providing compliant infrastructure that brokers and institutions can access through application programming interfaces rather than building their own derivatives engines. Artificial intelligence is central to the company's platform design. Perpetuals says its machine-learning models have been trained on data representing more than 11.7 billion order-book fills, covering over 22 billion trades. The data feeds algorithms intended to analyze liquidity conditions, trader behavior, and market risk in real time. The company believes such analytics could help address some of the structural weaknesses in crypto derivatives markets, particularly those related to sudden liquidation cascades and opaque pricing mechanisms.”

To view the full article, visit

About Perpetuals Ltd.

Perpetuals is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk through empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes. The company is extending its AI methodology to healthcare and other decision-intensive domains through BayesShield.

Perpetuals's proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self‐clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company's licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (“MTF”) infrastructure and Kronos X multi‐asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance. Perpetuals CEO Patrick Gruhn is a professor and PhD candidate for computer science and engineering, and founder of the Patrick Gruhn Institute at the EIM.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PDC are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.