Techmediabreaks Frontieras North America Inc. Developing Fasform(TM) To Unlock High-Value Fuels And Products From Coal

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Frontieras is positioned as global energy systems are under increasing strain as industrial demand accelerates and reliable baseload power becomes more critical to economic stability. The company“is developing a breakthrough energy-processing technology known as FASForm(TM) that deconstructs coal and other solid hydrocarbons into multiple high-value fuels and industrial products, redefining the utility and economics of coal without burning it,” reads a recent article.“By unlocking the hidden components of coal through a patented Solid Carbon Fractionation process, the company is focused on delivering abundant, affordable, available energy solutions, and a new generation of diverse industrial revenue streams, from a resource long dismissed as outdated.”

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About Frontieras North America Inc.

Frontieras is a clean hydrocarbon technology company commercializing FASForm(TM), a patented solid carbon fractionation process that redefines how coal is utilized, producing market-ready fuels, fertilizers, and industrial carbon with zero waste. With global patent protection and a commercialization roadmap focused on Appalachia, Frontieras is positioned to lead a modern energy revival from the coalfields of West Virginia.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Frontieras are available in the company's newsroom at

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