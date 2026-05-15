MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.

GPS jamming is quickly turning into a common weapon in war, as it disrupts and interrupts many of the crucial aspects of modern wars, such as communication, navigation, and precision targeting. However, GPS jamming isn't only felt in war, as the effects can expand beyond the battlefield and impact civilians in frustrating and potentially dangerous ways. Companies like SPARC AI Inc. are developing GPS-free navigation and target acquisition software that continue to operate even in GPS-denied areas.

Navigation interference has emerged as one of the most common and disruptive tools in modern electronic warfare. Once considered a niche capability, it is now routinely deployed in conflicts around the world.

Countering the Threat

In response to this growing challenge, companies are developing robust alternatives to GPS-dependent systems. One notable example is SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF), which is building...

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