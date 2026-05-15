Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Offers Broad Suite Of AI-Powered Solutions For Cardiovascular Disease Prevention

Research supports the urgent need for more effective tools to identify the risk of cardiovascular disease earlier and guide personalized intervention strategies. Cardio Diagnostics' solutions reflect a strategy aimed at addressing cardiovascular disease across multiple stages of care. This emphasis on prevention aligns with growing recognition that earlier intervention can significantly improve long-term outcomes.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Most people are aware that cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) is the leading cause of death in the United States; what they might not know is that an estimated 80% of those cases are considered preventable through earlier detection and proactive management of key risk factors. This highlights the urgent need for more effective tools that can identify risk earlier and guide personalized intervention strategies. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings (NASDAQ: CDIO) is rising to the challenge by developing a suite of clinical, population health and biopharma solutions designed to leverage artificial intelligence (“AI”), epigenetics and genetics to improve cardiovascular disease prevention, detection and management.

The company's platform is built around the integration of genetic and epigenetic biomarkers with AI-driven analytics to provide personalized cardiovascular insights from blood-based testing. Cardio Diagnostics currently offers two clinical solutions, Epi+Gen CHD(TM) and PrecisionCHD(TM), as well as a...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CDIO are available in the company's newsroom at

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