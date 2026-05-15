Qatari Medal Haul At GCC Games

The hosts enjoyed successful day at the Lusail shooting range, collecting nine medals – including three gold, one silver and five bronze. Qatar continue to top the standings with 82 medals overall – including 30 gold, 26 silver and 26 bronze. Saudi Arabia remained in second place with 51 medals (20 gold, 15 silver and 16 bronze), while Bahrain occupied third with 41 medals, made up of 16 gold, 17 silver and 8 bronze.

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