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Qatari Medal Haul At GCC Games


2026-05-15 11:02:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's shooters Reem al-Sharshani, Hajar Mohammed and Sarah Mohammed celebrate after winning gold in the women's skeet team event at the 4th GCC Games Doha 2026 yesterday.

The hosts enjoyed successful day at the Lusail shooting range, collecting nine medals – including three gold, one silver and five bronze. Qatar continue to top the standings with 82 medals overall – including 30 gold, 26 silver and 26 bronze. Saudi Arabia remained in second place with 51 medals (20 gold, 15 silver and 16 bronze), while Bahrain occupied third with 41 medals, made up of 16 gold, 17 silver and 8 bronze.

GCC games Doha medals

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Gulf Times

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