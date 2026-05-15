Swimmer Saadeddin Revels In Five-Gold Haul At GCC Games Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatari swimmer Saadeddin expressed pride after winning five gold medals at the 4th GCC Games Doha 2026, stressing that the achievement was the product of hard work and the strong support provided to the national team.

He said the team delivered a strong and exceptional performance throughout the Games, finishing with 26 medals, including 13 gold, a reflection of the significant progress Qatari sport is witnessing in general and swimming in particular. He added that although the competition was tough, determination, focus, and team spirit were decisive in securing these results, while also thanking the federation along with the technical and administrative staff for their continuous support.

He further stated that his ambition going forward is to continue improving and achieving stronger results, setting his sights on winning a medal at the Asian Games in Nagoya next summer and raising Qatar's flag in continental and international arenas.

On the final day of swimming, the host capped its campaign with a commanding victory in the 4x100m medley relay, underlining its dominance in the competition. The team claimed gold with a new GCC record of 3:45.66 minutes. Saudi Arabia took silver in 3:46.32, while Kuwait finished third in 3:58.42.

Saadeddin also starred individually, winning gold in the 1500m freestyle in a new GCC record of 15:19.77. Bahrain's Robert Bonsall claimed silver in 15:45.05, while Qatar's Emil Fawzi secured bronze in 15:50.00.

In the 200m breaststroke, Bahrain's Saud took gold in 2:20.61, narrowly edging Qatar's Mohammed Mahmoud, who claimed silver in 2:20.63. Qatar's Hamza Shaalan completed the podium with bronze in 2:21.24. In the 50m backstroke, Bahrain's Mikhail Arkhangelski won gold in 25.47 seconds, with Qatar's Tamim al-Humaida taking silver in 26.19, and Saudi Arabia's Ali Al-Essa earning bronze in 26.56.

Mikhail Arkhangelski went on to secure a second gold in the 100m butterfly in 53.29 seconds. Qatar's Ali Tamer won silver in 53.77, while compatriot Mohammed Aziz Ismail took bronze in 55.15.

Swimming GCC Games Doha 2026 Qatar