Al-Sharshani And Al-Athba Inspire Qatar's Shooting Dominance At GCC Games Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's shooters made a spectacular start to the shooting competitions at the 4th GCC Games - Doha 2026, securing three gold medals as part of a nine-medal haul across skeet and rifle events in a day of high-quality competition at the Lusail Shooting Range. The hosts collected three gold, one silver and five bronze medals amid strong regional opposition and an electric atmosphere, reinforcing their dominance at the top of the overall medal standings.

Qatar continue to lead the medals table with 82 overall medals, including 30 gold, 26 silver and 26 bronze. Saudi Arabia remain second with 51 medals (20 gold, 15 silver and 16 bronze), while Bahrain sit third with 41 medals, comprising 16 gold, 17 silver and eight bronze.

Qatar's Reem al-Sharshani emerged as one of the standout performers of the day, producing a superb display to win two gold medals in the women's individual and team skeet events. In the individual competition, a-Sharshani claimed gold, while compatriot Hajar Mohammed took bronze. Bahrain's Mariam al-Asam secured silver. In the team skeet event, Qatar dominated once again as al-Sharshani, Sarah Mohammed and Hajar Mohammed combined to win gold for the hosts. Bahrain's team of Mariam al-Asam, Mariam Hassani and Latifa al-Najm took silver, while Kuwait's trio of Sheikha al-Rashidi, Afrah Al-Mohammed and Fatima al-Zaabi earned bronze.

The men's skeet competition also brought success for Qatar, as Rashid Saleh al-Athba claimed gold after a tense final against Kuwait's Mohammed al-Awadh, who won silver, while Saudi Arabia's Naif al-Mutairi took bronze.

Qatar also added a bronze in the men's team skeet event through al-Athba, Ali Ishaq and Mohammed Al-Kuwari. Kuwait won gold with Saud al-Kandari, Abdulaziz al-Saad and Mohammed al-Daihani, while Saudi Arabia secured silver with Naif al-Mutairi, Saud al-Saud and Saeed al-Mutairi. In the men's 10m air rifle competition, Qatar's Abdulrahman al-Sulaiti claimed bronze, while Saudi Arabia's Musfer al-Amri took gold and Oman's Salem al-Nabi secured silver.

In the men's 10m air rifle team event, Qatar's Al-Sulaiti, Ali al-Muhannadi and Khalid al-Sharshani added another bronze. Saudi Arabia won gold through Musfer al-Amri, Fayez al-Anzi and Hussein al-Harbi, while Bahrain claimed silver with Mahmoud Haji, Khalid al-Dosari and Hussein Ali.

In the women's 10m air rifle team competition, Qatar's Ritaj al-Yafai, Maha al-Ali and Dalal al-Qubaisi won silver, as Bahrain took gold and Oman bronze. al-Yafai also secured bronze in the women's 10m air rifle individual event, adding a second medal to her tally. Bahrain's Nouf al-Dosari won gold, while UAE's Fatima al-Suwaidi claimed silver.

Winning at home is indescribable feeling, says al-Sharshani

After her double gold, Al-Sharshani described the victory as deeply emotional, particularly with strong competition and challenging weather conditions. Al-Sharshani said:“The competition was very tough, and the conditions were not easy. I can never forget the support of my mother, who has always stood by me in every tournament and in all circumstances. She has always been my biggest supporter in continuing on this path, as has my sister, Yasmine. Therefore, this achievement remains very dear to my heart, especially since it was achieved on Qatari soil while the national anthem was playing an indescribable feeling.”

blade-->





Qatar's Rashid Saleh al-Athba celebrates after winning gold in the men's skeet competition at the 4th GCC Games - Doha 2026 at Lusail Shooting Range.

Al-Athba said his gold medal was the result of strong national backing for sport, and highlighted the difficult competition conditions. He said:“The conditions were extremely difficult, both in terms of strong winds and high temperatures. The victory was only decided after a tiebreaker on the final target.”

Qatar fencer finish on a high

Qatar's fencing team added further success with three medals (one gold and two bronze), taking their overall tally to five medals. The men's team foil event saw Qatar win gold through Khaled al-Yafai, Abdullah Khalifa, Ali Turki al-Athba and Abdulrahman Bughrib. Bahrain won silver, while Kuwait took bronze.

Qatar also claimed bronze in the men's team epee event through Yousef Abdul-Tawab, Mohammed Abdul Ali, Mohammed al-Hazza and Abdulrahman al-Jadra. Saudi Arabia won gold, while the UAE secured silver. In the women's team foil, Qatar's Dhikrayat al-Abdullah, Sheikha Ali and Fatima al-Maadheed won bronze. Earlier, Qatar had already secured a gold and silver in individual foil through Ali Turki al-Adhba and Khalid blade-->





Qatar's foil fencing team Khaled al-Yafai, Abdullah Khalifa, Ali Turki al-Athba and Abdulrahman Bughrib pose with their gold medals.

Bronze for Bassem

Qatar's equestrian team ended their campaign with another medal after Bassem Mohammed secured bronze in the individual show jumping competition at the indoor arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation.

Riding Wathnan Chakbol, Bassem Mohammed finished third in a 145cm competition held over two rounds with a jump-off, in a strong field of Gulf riders. The UAE's Abdullah Humaid al-Muhairi won gold riding Koenig, while Kuwait's Ali al-Kharafi took silver. Qatar had earlier won gold in the team competition.

Billiards silver for Hussein

Qatar's Bashar Hussein claimed silver in the 9-ball billiards singles after a hard-fought 8-6 defeat to UAE's Mahmoud Sharif in the final.

Hussein had reached the final after a strong run, defeating Bahrain's Haider Ali Yaqoub 8-2, Kuwait's Khalid al-Zarouni 8-5, and Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz al-Amoudi 8-6 in the semi-final.

In the 6-red snooker competition, Qatar's Ali al-Obaidli and Ahmed Saif advanced to the quarter-finals. Al-Obaidli topped Group A with wins over Kuwait's Ammar Taqi (4-3) and Oman's Sami al-Hamrashdi (4-1). He will face Bahrain's Hisham Saqr in the quarter-finals.

Ahmed Saif topped Group C with a 4-2 win over Bahrain's Hisham Saqr and a 3-4 loss to Saudi Arabia's Ayman al-Amri. He will face Kuwait's Ammar Taqi in the quarter-finals.

GCC Games Doha 2026 shooting Reem al-Sharshani Rashid Saleh al-Athba