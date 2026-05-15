Interactive Exhibits And Art Spark Interest In Reading At DIBF

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Interactive activities, bilingual publications and art-inspired literary programmes are helping Qatar Reads cultivate a stronger reading culture in Qatar as the initiative continues to expand its reach at this year's Doha International Book Fair (DIBF).

“So far, every year, what we find is that we are able to reach a wider audience full of people who actually enjoy reading. It's nice to interact with people one-on-one and show them rather than just letting them read about it,” Marwah Rida of Qatar Reads told 'Gulf Times' on the sidelines of the 35th edition of the fair.

She cited initiatives such as the family reading programme for children and the“One Book One Doha” project, which caters to readers of all ages. Rida noted that Qatar Reads has been participating in the annual event for more than five years, using the platform to highlight its programmes for children, teenagers and adults.

“Every year we try to bring light to all the different programmes that we have,” she said, adding that Qatar Reads seeks to promote Arabic literature by publishing books in both Arabic and English to ensure wider accessibility.

Selected titles are released in three versions - one for children, another for teenagers and a special edition based on the original text with added features, she said.

According to Rida, the organisation's booth at the fair is divided into sections that reflect the goals and identity of each initiative. Interactive spaces for children, informative corners for adults and colourful displays are designed to make reading more engaging for visitors.

She described the growth of the family reading programme as one of Qatar Reads' biggest achievements, noting that more than 1,000 families are currently subscribed to the initiative. Rida said children aged between two and 13 are encouraged to read at least two books every month as part of the programme, which aims to build reading habits from an early age.

“A lot of people don't read a lot, so the idea is to encourage people to read from a young age,” she said.“That's why we start from two years old.” Qatar Reads also combines literature and art to attract a broader audience.

She highlighted the“Fables in Fashion” exhibition, where artists are invited to read a featured book and create artwork inspired by their interpretation of the story.

The exhibition welcomes students from primary schools to universities, as well as members of the public, to explore the artworks and discover the featured book in a gallery-style experience.“Art is always a fun way to express your opinion, and it grabs people's attention,” Rida said, adding that the initiative encourages visitors to engage with literature in a creative and accessible way.

Qatar Reads, an initiative under the auspices of Qatar National Library, aims to promote reading and foster knowledge, critical thinking and social development through its programmes and activities.

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, this year's DIBF has brought together 520 publishing houses from 37 Arab and foreign countries across 910 booths featuring more than 1.85mn books and around 231,000 titles.

The fair, which opened on May 14 and runs until May 23 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, also features 143 book launches, 46 panel discussions, 69 workshops and 46 seminars, attracting authors, researchers, educators, students and visitors from across Qatar and beyond.

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