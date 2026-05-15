Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Foreign Minister Sobers Of Trinidad And Tobago

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tommy Piggott:

Deputy Secretary Landau met with Trinidad and Tobago Foreign Minister Sean Sobers to recognize Trinidad and Tobago's leading role in the Caribbean and reaffirm the strong and deepening economic and security ties between our two countries. The two also discussed investment opportunities in Trinidad and Tobago and the importance of that country's energy security for the U.S. market. The two pledged to identify further ways to advance our shared interests, including in the areas of security cooperation and promoting regional energy security to benefit the citizens of both the United States and Trinidad and Tobago.