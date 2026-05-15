MENAFN - Saving Advice) For years, artificial intelligence companies promised tools that would make life easier, improve productivity, and help solve massive global problems. Now, one experimental AI model is making even cybersecurity experts nervous. Anthropic's new AI system, called“Claude Mythos Preview,” has reportedly demonstrated the ability to uncover software vulnerabilities at a level that many experts say exceeds human capabilities in some situations.

According to reports from major outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Mythos has already identified thousands of serious flaws in operating systems, browsers, and financial infrastructure. While that might sound useful on the surface, many experts fear the same technology that can protect systems could also become one of the most dangerous cybersecurity threats the public has ever seen.

Mythos Can Find Cybersecurity Holes Faster Than Humans

One reason the AI industry is alarmed about Mythos is the speed at which it reportedly identifies vulnerabilities. Anthropic has claimed the model discovered thousands of“high-severity vulnerabilities” across major operating systems and web browsers during testing. Mozilla also reported that Mythos helped identify hundreds of flaws inside Firefox, including one bug that had reportedly existed for more than 20 years. Traditionally, security researchers may spend weeks or months finding hidden software weaknesses, but Mythos appears capable of accelerating that process dramatically. Experts worry that if criminals gained unrestricted access to this type of AI, cyberattacks could happen at a scale and speed most organizations are not prepared to handle.

Banks and Governments Are Already Reacting

The concerns surrounding Mythos are no longer limited to Silicon Valley tech circles. Reuters reported that several major U.S. banks rushed to patch vulnerabilities after testing the system under Anthropic's restricted“Project Glasswing” program. The White House has reportedly discussed additional oversight for frontier AI systems because officials fear these tools could threaten hospitals, banks, utilities, and local governments. In Europe, regulators and financial institutions have also started reviewing cybersecurity procedures after reports about Mythos spread globally. When governments and major financial institutions react this quickly, it usually signals they believe the risks are serious.

Mythos Could Make Cybercrime Easier for Inexperienced Hackers

One of the scariest parts about Mythos is that experts say it may lower the skill barrier for cybercrime. Anthropic acknowledged that even engineers without formal security training were able to use Mythos to discover sophisticated vulnerabilities and working exploits. Normally, advanced hacking requires years of technical expertise, but AI systems capable of automating large portions of that process could change the landscape entirely. Imagine someone with limited technical knowledge using AI to identify weaknesses in hospitals, banking systems, or public infrastructure. Cybersecurity professionals worry this could dramatically increase both the number and sophistication of cyberattacks worldwide.

Even Anthropic Seems Nervous About Releasing It

Unlike most AI companies that rush products to market, Anthropic has reportedly limited Mythos to a small number of approved partners. The company described the model as a“step change” in AI capabilities and admitted it poses serious cybersecurity risks if widely released. According to reports, Mythos is currently restricted primarily to organizations working on cybersecurity and infrastructure protection. Anthropic's own system card stated the model demonstrated capabilities“substantially beyond” previous AI systems in areas including software engineering and reasoning. When the company creating the technology appears hesitant about public access, it naturally raises concerns about how powerful the system may actually be.

There Are Fears About Unauthorized Access

Another reason Mythos has sparked fear is that reports suggest unauthorized users may have already gained access through third-party channels. TechRadar reported Anthropic was investigating claims that outsiders accessed Mythos using credentials tied to external evaluators. Even if the breach was limited, it highlighted how difficult it may be to fully contain extremely powerful AI systems once they exist. Cybersecurity experts often compare advanced AI models to digital weapons because copied software can spread quickly if safeguards fail. The fear is not just what Mythos can do today, but what could happen if similar systems become widely available online.

Some Experts Believe the Fear May Be Overblown

Not everyone believes Mythos represents an immediate apocalypse for cybersecurity. Some researchers argue that the media coverage may exaggerate what the model can currently accomplish on its own. Experienced human experts still play a major role in validating vulnerabilities and directing workflows when using systems like Mythos. Other analysts note that many cyberattacks already exploit older, unpatched weaknesses that organizations failed to fix years ago. Even so, most experts agree that AI-assisted hacking capabilities are improving rapidly and could reshape cybersecurity over the next several years.

Why Everyday Americans Should Pay Attention

It is easy to assume AI cybersecurity stories only matter to governments or giant corporations, but ordinary people could eventually feel the effects, too. If advanced AI systems accelerate cybercrime, consumers may face more bank fraud, identity theft, healthcare breaches, and infrastructure disruptions. Small businesses and local governments often lack the resources to defend against increasingly automated cyberattacks. Experts warn that critical systems like power grids, water utilities, hospitals, and retirement accounts could become larger targets in the future. The conversation around Mythos is really about whether society can adapt fast enough to technology that may evolve faster than security protections.

Do you think AI systems like Mythos should remain tightly restricted, or is this technology impossible to contain long term?