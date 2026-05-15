Why More Women Over 65 Are Staying In The Workforce While Their Partners Retire

MENAFN - Saving Advice) For decades, retirement followed a fairly predictable pattern in many American households. Men often retired first, while women either retired alongside them or left the workforce earlier due to caregiving responsibilities. Today, that pattern is changing in surprising ways. Across the United States, more women over 65 are continuing to work even as their spouses or partners step away from full-time employment.

Labor data shows nearly one in five Americans over age 65 remains in the workforce, and financial experts say older women are becoming an increasingly important part of that trend. But what's behind this change? Here's why more women 65+ are staying in the workforce longer than their partners.

Women Are Living Longer and Worrying About Outliving Their Savings

One major reason older women continue working is simple math. Women generally live longer than men, which means their retirement savings often need to stretch across more years. Longevity risk can create serious pressure for women who may spend decades in retirement after losing a spouse. A 67-year-old woman today could realistically need income and savings to last into her late 80s or even 90s. Many women over 65 say continuing to work provides both financial security and peace of mind in an uncertain economy.

Rising Costs Are Changing Retirement Decisions

Inflation, housing costs, healthcare expenses, and insurance premiums have dramatically altered retirement planning over the last several years. The number of Americans age 65 and older still working has surged by more than 50% over the past decade, partly because housing expenses continue climbing nationwide. Women, especially widows or women who earned lower lifetime wages, often feel these financial pressures more intensely.

Some couples discover that one partner retiring while the other keeps working provides a safer financial balance. In many households, women staying employed helps prevent retirement savings from being drained too quickly.

Many Women Had Career Interruptions Earlier in Life

Financial experts say older women frequently face retirement challenges tied to earlier caregiving responsibilities. Many women spent years raising children, caring for elderly relatives, or working part-time during critical earning years. Those career interruptions often resulted in lower lifetime earnings, smaller retirement accounts, and reduced Social Security benefits compared to their male partners.

As a result, some women over 65 continue working because they feel they are financially“catching up.” Experts note that retirement planning gaps from decades earlier can become very noticeable later in life.

Work Provides Social Connection and Purpose

Not every woman staying in the workforce does so purely because of money. Surveys show many older adults continue working because employment provides routine, social interaction, and a sense of purpose.

Additionally, senior employment reports found that quality-of-life factors like staying active and maintaining social connections remain major reasons older adults keep working past traditional retirement age. Some women describe retirement as emotionally isolating when spouses suddenly spend more time at home while social circles shrink. Continuing to work part-time or in flexible roles can help older women maintain independence and mental stimulation.

Flexible Work Has Made Staying Employed Easier

Remote work and flexible scheduling have also changed retirement decisions for many women over 65. Unlike previous generations, older workers today often have access to hybrid jobs, consulting opportunities, freelance work, and part-time professional roles.

Flexible work arrangements make it easier for older women to continue earning income without the stress of traditional full-time employment. Some women enjoy gradually transitioning into retirement rather than stopping work abruptly. Financial advisors increasingly recommend phased retirement strategies because they help reduce financial strain while allowing retirees to adjust emotionally.

Healthcare Costs Push Many Women to Keep Working

Healthcare expenses remain one of the biggest reasons many older Americans postpone retirement. Even with Medicare eligibility beginning at 65, retirees still face premiums, prescription costs, deductibles, and out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Women often worry about future long-term care costs because they statistically live longer and are more likely to need extended healthcare later in life. Some older women continue working primarily to maintain employer-sponsored insurance or supplemental coverage benefits. Financial experts consistently warn that healthcare costs are one of the most underestimated retirement expenses in America today.

Some Women Simply Enjoy Their Careers More Than Previous Generations Did

Another overlooked factor is that many women over 65 belong to the first generation that built long-term professional careers in large numbers. Earlier generations of women often left the workforce permanently after marriage or motherhood, but many modern retirees spent decades building careers they genuinely enjoy. Some women are not eager to retire simply because society expects them to. Retirement is becoming increasingly personal rather than following rigid cultural timelines. In many households today, women are choosing to remain professionally active because they still find fulfillment in their work.

Couples Are Redefining What Retirement Looks Like

Retirement no longer always means both spouses stop working at exactly the same time. Financial advisors say many couples now intentionally stagger retirement to protect savings and maintain household income stability. One spouse may retire fully while the other works part-time, consults, or delays Social Security benefits for larger future payments.

Research also shows many retirees unexpectedly return to work because rising costs or boredom changed their original plans. For many women over 65, staying employed is less about failure to retire and more about adapting to a very different financial reality than previous generations faced.

Retirement Is Changing for Women Over 65

Throughout the United States, couples are challenging the idea of traditional retirement. More women over 65 are staying in the workforce because of rising costs, longer life expectancy, healthcare concerns, and changing views about work and purpose. While financial necessity drives some women to continue working, others simply enjoy the flexibility, independence, and social connection employment still provides. Whatever the case may be, it's always important to make decisions based on what is best for you.

Do you think working later in life improves retirement security, or should people focus more on leaving the workforce as early as possible?