Anup Jalota And Sonu Nigam Visit Manoj Tiwari's Home, Call It A 'Warm And Memorable' Experience

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Veteran singer Anup Jalota recently gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into a special evening spent with singer Sonu Nigam and politician actor Manoj Tiwari.

Sharing a video on his social media account, Anup captured some candid moments from their visit to Manoj Tiwari's home, and called it as a warm and welcoming experience.

In the video, Manoj Tiwari is personally seen welcoming both Anup Jalota and Sonu Nigam with warmth and affection at him abode.

Manoj was seen embracing Anup Jalota and Sonu Nigam in a heartfelt hug.

The gathering was seen later turning into a family affair as little children from Manoj Tiwari's family joined the stalwarts, and were adorably seen sitting on Anup Jalota's and Sonu Nigam's laps.

Sharing the video, Anup Jalota wrote,“Visited the warm and welcoming home of Manoj Tiwari Ji with Sonu Nigam and Sanjay Tandon Ji and spent some truly memorable moments together filled with laughter, conversations, and warmth.”

For the uninitiated, Sonu Nigam is considered to be one of the most celebrated voices in the Indian music industry.

He has been active for over three decades and has delivered many superhit songs like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Suraj Hua Maddham, Sandese Aate Hain and many more.

He was also the first host of the iconic singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in the mid 90s.

Talking about Anup Jalota, he is often referred to as the“Bhajan Samrat,” and has had a long and illustrious career in devotional and ghazal music.

Some of his most famous songsinclude Aisi Lagi Lagan, Jag Mein Sundar Hain Do Naam, and Rang De Chunariya.

–IANS

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