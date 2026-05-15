MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Medtide Inc. Honored with 2026 Forbes China Industry Development Leading Enterprise Award

May 15, 2026 9:44 PM EDT | Source: Hmedium

Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - On March 18, 2026, Frost & Sullivan and Forbes China Group jointly hosted the 2026 Forbes China Pioneer Innovators in Industry Development Selection Gala Banquet at the Bulgari Hotel in Shanghai. The awards, co-initiated by Forbes China Group and Frost & Sullivan, feature one main category-the "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Pioneer Innovators"-and three sub-categories: "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Leading Enterprises," "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Innovative Brands," and "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Emerging Analysts." A total of 86 individuals and enterprises received honors. Leveraging its prominent position and comprehensive capabilities in the CRDMO sector, Medtide Inc. (hereinafter "Medtide" or "the Company") was awarded the title of "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Leading Enterprise."

Medtide (HKEX: 03880) is a global CRDMO company specializing in peptides and oligonucleotides. Originally founded as Chinese Peptide Company in 2001, the company has accumulated over 25 years of industry experience and evolved into an integrated service platform covering the entire drug development lifecycle-from early discovery and clinical research to commercial manufacturing. Supported by its commercial production base in Hangzhou, China, and ongoing capacity expansion in the United States, Medtide has established delivery capabilities that meet the standards of major global regulatory authorities, serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients worldwide.

I. A Pioneer in the Global Peptide CRDMO Sector: 25 Years of Expertise Forging a Robust Technical Moat

As a pioneer in the global peptide CRDMO sector, Medtide has dedicated over 25 years to peptide synthesis and related services, building end-to-end capabilities spanning early drug discovery, preclinical research, clinical development, and commercial manufacturing. In the field of peptide synthesis, the company has established a formidable technical moat, achieving an average success rate of over 99.95% in new molecule synthesis.

In terms of its technology platforms, the company has developed seven proprietary systems: OmniPeptSynthTM, PeptiConjuXTM, PeptiNucLide LinkTechTM, GreenSynth InnovationsTM, Impurity ScreeningTM, GreenPepisolateTM, and DisulfideDetectTM. Among these, the PeptiConjuXTM platform focuses on peptide-drug conjugate development, integrating advanced modification technologies such as on-resin cyclization, N-methylation, glycosylation, and various forms of PEGylation. The PeptiNucLide LinkTechTM platform specializes in radionuclide conjugate drug synthesis, representing the company's core in-house solution in the peptide-radionuclide conjugation space.

Building on its deep technical expertise in peptides, Medtide has strategically expanded into oligonucleotide CDMO services, covering preclinical research, clinical development, and commercial manufacturing stages, thereby further strengthening its comprehensive TIDES service capabilities.

With respect to regulatory compliance, the company continues to enhance its global delivery capabilities. Over the past five years, it has successfully passed five FDA on-site GMP inspections, multiple inspections by other overseas regulatory bodies including the TGA, and nine on-site GMP or registration inspections by the NMPA. In 2025, the company obtained ISO 22716:2007 certification and secured marketing approvals in China for goserelin acetate and linaclotide APIs. Notably, the company's semaglutide API has been placed on the U.S. FDA Import Alert 66-80 Green List, signifying its compliance with U.S. Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) requirements and its eligibility for entry into the U.S. market.

II. Capitalizing on the GLP-1 Era: Charting a New Course for High-Quality Growth

Medtide has keenly seized the strategic opportunity presented by the rapid expansion of the global peptide drug market, with a strategic focus on pipeline development in the GLP-1 domain. According to Frost & Sullivan analysis, the global peptide drug market grew from USD 60.7 billion in 2018 to USD 89.5 billion in 2023.

As of December 31, 2025, Medtide had initiated nine NCE GLP-1 molecule development projects with seven clients, covering both oral and injectable dosage forms (Source: Medtide 2025 Annual Report). Concurrently, the company's active project portfolio comprises over 300 ongoing CDMO projects, with its service footprint extending to more than 50 countries and regions worldwide.

The company's cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility in Hangzhou's Qiantang Site completed its expansion in the second half of 2025, with the addition of 3,000-liter SPPS reactors and 50-inch purification columns. Following this expansion, the facility now offers an annual peptide API production capacity exceeding one metric ton, with batch sizes surpassing 50 kg, further strengthening its commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities. Meanwhile, the Rocklin, California production base in the United States commenced facility retrofitting and equipment installation in the second half of 2025. Targeting an annual capacity of 300 kg upon completion, poised to become one of the largest peptide API production capacities in the United States.

Medtide will continue to advance its corporate strategy of "Going with the Compounds." Leveraging its integrated peptide and oligonucleotide technology platforms, the company aims to capture long-term growth opportunities in the global TIDES market and deliver end-to-end services-from discovery to commercialization-for pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients worldwide.