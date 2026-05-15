UAE's CBSE Schools Ramp Up Revisions, Mentoring As Assessment Season Begins

As examination season approaches, CBSE-affiliated schools across the UAE are stepping up revision schedules, mentoring sessions and targeted academic support to ensure students are fully prepared for the first round of assessments in the new academic year.

Schools highlight that they have managed to stay on track with curriculum delivery despite intermittent shifts between online and on-campus learnin in the recent period.

Administrators credit structured planning, technology-driven learning and close coordination with parents for helping students maintain momentum ahead of the assessments that begin after the Eid Al Adha break.

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Many institutions have now begun intensive revision programmes, while teachers are focusing on identifying learning gaps through regular tests and remedial interventions.

Alongside academic preparation, schools are also prioritising student well-being as learners navigate exam pressure after a period of uncertainty.

Dr Sheeba Jojo, Principal of GEMS Our Own English High School, said the school would conduct on-campus examinations for all grades from June 4 to June 15.

“The school will be conducting on-campus examinations for all grades from 4th June to 15th June. These will be pen-and-paper written examinations and are designed in alignment with the CBSE assessment pattern,” she said.

Dr Jojo noted that board classes had commenced in March 2026, allowing the school to maintain steady syllabus progression and preparation timelines despite operational changes earlier in the year.

“There was no disruption to curriculum delivery, as the school ensured continuity through strong academic systems and structured planning,” she said, adding that“additional classes were conducted” after students returned to campus.

To support students ahead of exams, the school has scheduled a dedicated revision week and mentoring support for struggling learners.

“A dedicated week of revision has been planned prior to the commencement of examinations. Mentoring sessions are being conducted for low achievers,” Dr Jojo said.

She added that students requiring emotional and well-being support were also being assisted through "individualised support plans to ensure both academic and emotional readiness for assessments”.

“The school continues to place equal emphasis on academic achievement and student well-being,” she said.

Other UAE schools emphasise that continuous assessments and data-driven interventions have helped minimise learning gaps.

Muhammad Al, principal of Cosmopolitan International Indian School, said the school's PT1 assessments would begin in the second week of June.

“We have scheduled our PT1 assessments from the second week of June,” he said, noting that the school had“strictly adopted its annual curricular and pedagogical plans".

He added that the school regularly conducts a“gap analysis of the results of each assessment” and arranges remedial lessons wherever needed.

At Credence High School, educators say a combination of digital tools, continuous assessments and strong parental support has helped students remain confident ahead of exams.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of the school, said the first formal summative assessment, Periodic Review 1, would begin soon after Eid.

“We are proceeding confidently with our academic calendar. Our first formal summative assessment, Periodic Review 1, is commencing soon after Eid, and our students are well-prepared for it,” she said.

Singh said teachers had consistently conducted“pre-assessments and post-assessments for every chapter” to identify and address learning gaps immediately.

“We have also made the most of technology, using Google Meet and Google Classroom to ensure content is always accessible to our children,” she said.

She credited parents for reinforcing learning routines at home and ensuring assignments were completed on time.

“It is really this beautiful balance of technology, dedicated teachers, and involved parents that has made this entire period remarkably smooth for our students,” added Singh.

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