Excimerlight Expands Into North America With Filter-Free 222Nm Far-UVC Technology Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand grows for safer air and surface disinfection technologies in occupied environments, 222nm Far-UVC systems are emerging as a promising solution for continuous pathogen reduction across healthcare, transportation, commercial, and public infrastructure settings.

Excimerlight, a developer of excimer lamp technologies and industrial UV solutions, announced its expansion into the North American market on May 8, 2026, with the launch of a new filter-free 222nm Far-UVC platform designed for occupied-space disinfection applications.

The company's Far-UVC product line supports configurable power ranges from 3W to 1000W and is intended for applications including hospitals, schools, airports, offices, laboratories, transportation systems, and pet-care environments.









Unlike many conventional 222nm systems that rely on optical filters to suppress unwanted spectral emissions, Excimerlight's platform is based on a filter-free optical architecture developed around proprietary 6N high-purity synthetic quartz materials. According to the company, this approach enables stable narrow-band emission centered at 222nm±2nm while reducing concerns associated with filter aging, discoloration, and long-term attenuation.

The wavelength characteristics of the system were evaluated in cooperation with researchers at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2021.

“Our focus has been long-term spectral stability, manufacturability, and scalable deployment,” said King, founder of Excimerlight.“We believe the next stage of Far-UVC adoption will depend not only on disinfection performance, but also on optical consistency, lifecycle reliability, and practical deployment economics.”

Independent antibacterial testing conducted by the Center of Excellence for Antibody Research (CEAR) at the Faculty of Tropical Medicine, Mahidol University, evaluated the performance of Excimerlight's 222nm systems under laboratory conditions. According to the reported test results, the systems demonstrated rapid pathogen reduction performance against multiple microorganisms within 15 minutes of exposure.

Reported results included:

Staphylococcus aureus: average reduction above 94%

Pseudomonas aeruginosa: average reduction above 94%

Klebsiella pneumoniae: average reduction above 96%

The company stated that its systems are designed for use in occupied environments under applicable exposure guidelines and are intended to support continuous disinfection strategies in indoor spaces.

Industry interest in Far-UVC technologies has accelerated in recent years as researchers continue evaluating the potential of shorter UV wavelengths for occupied-space applications compared with conventional 254nm UV-C systems. Published studies suggest properly controlled 222nm Far-UVC exposure may offer reduced penetration depth relative to traditional UV-C wavelengths, while still maintaining antimicrobial effectiveness.

In addition to commercial disinfection products, Excimerlight also develops industrial ultraviolet systems for semiconductor and precision manufacturing applications. Its broader portfolio includes 172nm and 163nm excimer UV solutions used in semiconductor processing, PCB manufacturing, flat panel display production, ultrapure water treatment, surface modification, photoresist removal, and advanced materials research.





The company currently supports large-scale international supply capacity with monthly production volumes ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 units, serving customers across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.

Excimerlight stated that its North American expansion will include localized technical support, OEM/ODM cooperation, and customized engineering services for distributors, integrators, and commercial project partners.

The company reports compliance with multiple international regulatory and manufacturing standards, including CE, FCC, RoHS, FDA registration, and EPA establishment requirements for applicable product categories.

About Excimerlight

Excimerlight develops excimer lamp technologies and ultraviolet solutions for occupied-space disinfection, semiconductor manufacturing, industrial processing, and advanced scientific applications. The company focuses on high-purity optical materials, scalable UV engineering, and long-lifecycle ultraviolet system design.

Company: Shenzhen Lights Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Jin WeiQIANG

Excimerlight Official Website:

Business Inquiries:...

Telephone: +8613316879606

City: Shenzhen

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



