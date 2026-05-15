AF2 Capital Corp. Announces Repricing Of Concurrent Financing In Connection With Its Proposed Qualifying Transaction
|Categories of Securities
|Number of Resulting Issuer Shares Assuming Completion of the minimum Concurrent Financing
|Percentage of Total Diluted Resulting Issuer Share Capital after Giving Effect to the Transaction
|Resulting Issuer Shares held by AF2 shareholders
|937,500
|0.87%
|Resulting Issuer Shares held by former shareholders of Everkind
|93,051,658
|86.81%
|Resulting Issuer Shares held by investors in the Concurrent Financing
|7,500,000
|7.00%
|Resulting Issuer Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to AF2 stock options
|93,750
|0.09%
|Resulting Issuer Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to Everkind stock options
|5,157,776
|4.81%
|Resulting Issuer Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to Everkind restricted share units
|449,572
|0.42%
|TOTAL
| 107,190,256
|100%
Shareholder Approval
The shareholders of each of AF2 and Everkind have approved the Transaction at their respective meetings of shareholders and have authorized the directors of each entity to make such amendments as may be in the best interests of the respective entities.
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
This release includes forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding AF2, AF2 Subco, Amalco, Everkind, the Resulting Issuer and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion, and the terms and conditions, of the Transaction, the Everkind business plans, the satisfaction of conditions to closing, the proposed business of the Resulting Issuer, the Concurrent Financing, the terms and timing on which the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing are intended to be completed, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, the name of the Resulting Issuer and the business plans of the Resulting Issuer. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "estimates" or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of each entity, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each respective entity believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information as applicable to them or their respective businesses or the Transaction are reasonable, such forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AF2, Everkind and the Resulting Issuer to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking information, events and circumstances discussed in this release, including but not limited to regulatory approval, completion of the Transaction (and the proposed terms upon which the Transaction is proposed to be completed) and the Concurrent Financing, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including the risk that Everkind and AF2 may not obtain all requisite approvals for the Transaction, including the approval of the Exchange for the Transaction (which may be conditional upon amendments to the terms of the Transaction), risks of the artificial intelligence industry, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, any estimated amounts, timing of the Concurrent Financing, the equity markets generally, general capital market conditions and market prices for junior market securities, and changes in legislation, including legislation affecting AF2, Everkind and the Resulting Issuer. Although AF2 and Everkind have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained herein. No statements comprising forward-looking information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date on which they are made and AF2 and Everkind undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
AF2 - Michael Galloro, ...
Everkind - Harrison Newlands, ...
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: AF2 Capital Corp.
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