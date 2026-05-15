Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results Of Voting For Directors At Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (the“ Corporation”) (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 15, 2026 annual general shareholders' meeting (the“ AGM”). Each of the nine nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 28, 2026 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Jamal Baksh 14,489,173 95.80%

635,740 4.20%

John Billowits 14,643,084 96.81%

481,829 3.19%

Lawrence Cunningham 14,926,288 98.69%

198,625 1.31%

Claire Kennedy 14,992,636 99.13%

132,277 0.87%

Robert Kittel 14,391,503 95.15%

733,409 4.85%

Mark Miller 14,952,513 98.86%

172,400 1.14%

Donna Parr 15,058,469 99.56%

66,444 0.44%

Andrew Pastor 14,853,464 98.21%

271,449 1.79%

Laurie Schultz 14,992,456 99.12%

132,457 0.88%

























Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held on May 15, 2026 will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

As previously announced by the Corporation on March 27, 2026, Mark Leonard, the former founder and former President of the Corporation, did not stand for re-election to the board of directors at the AGM. On behalf of the board of directors and the entire Constellation community, we express our deep gratitude to Mr. Leonard for his extraordinary leadership and enduring contributions. Mr. Leonard will continue to serve as an advisor to Constellation, with a particular focus on supporting the Corporation's Permanent Engaged Minority Shareholder strategy – an initiative centered on selective, long-term, and engaged minority investments that complement the Corporation's longstanding acquisition model.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677

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