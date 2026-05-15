ISC Reports Financial Results For The First Quarter Of 2026
| (thousands of CAD; except earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share and where noted)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|Registry Operations
|$
|32,855
|$
|29,464
|Services
|26,955
|26,649
|Technology Solutions1
|1,996
|3,188
|Corporate and other
|3
|4
|Total revenue
|$
|61,809
|$
|59,305
|Total expenses
|$
|45,474
|$
|44,535
|Adjusted EBITDA2
|$
|24,254
|$
|21,783
|Adjusted EBITDA margin2
|39.2
|%
|36.7
|%
|Net income
|$
|9,162
|$
|7,486
|Adjusted net income2
|$
|13,686
|$
|11,427
|Earnings per share (basic)
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.40
|Earnings per share (diluted)
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.40
|Adjusted earnings per share (basic)2
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.62
|Adjusted earnings per share (diluted)2
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.61
|Adjusted free cash flow2
|$
|16,950
|$
|15,175
1Corporate and other and Inter-segment eliminations are excluded. Technology Solutions revenue included in the above chart is Third Party revenue. Please see Section 3.3“ Technology Solutions” in the MD&A for more information.
2Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, basic, adjusted earnings per share, diluted, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted free cash flow are not recognized as measures under IFRS Accounting Standards, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Refer to Section 8.8“ Non-IFRS financial measures” in the MD&A for a discussion on why we use these measures, the calculation of them and their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Refer to Section 2.“ Consolidated Financial Analysis” and Section 6.1“ Cash flow” in the MD&A for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.
First Quarter 2026 Results of Operations
- Total revenue was $61.8 million, up 4 per cent compared to Q1 2025.
- Registry Operations segment revenue was $33.1 million, up 12 per cent compared to Q1 2025.
- Land Registry revenue was $19.8 million, up compared to $17.5 million in Q1 2025.
- Personal Property Registry revenue was $3.1 million, consistent compared to $3.1 million in Q1 2025.
- Corporate Registry revenue was $4.0 million, consistent compared to $4.0 million in Q1 2025.
- Property Tax Assessment Services revenue was $4.3 million, up compared to $3.9 million in Q1 2025.
- Other Registries revenue was $1.7 million, up compared to Q1 2025.
- Services segment revenue was $27.0 million, up 1 per cent compared to Q1 2025.
- Regulatory Solutions revenue was $19.0 million, down compared to $19.5 million in Q1 2025.
- Recovery Solutions revenue was $5.3 million, up compared to $4.1 million in Q1 2025.
- Corporate Solutions revenue was $2.7 million, down compared to $3.0 million in Q1 2025.
- Technology Solutions revenue was $6.9 million, down 19 per cent compared to Q1 2025.
- Consolidated expenses were $45.5 million compared to $44.5 million for Q1 2025.
- Net income was $9.2 million or $0.49 per basic share and $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $7.5 million or $0.40 per basic share and $0.40 per diluted share in Q1 2025.
- Sustaining capital expenditures were $2.1 million, compared to $1.9 million in Q1 2025.
Outlook
The following section includes forward-looking information, including statements related to our strategy, future results, including revenue and adjusted EBITDA, segment performance, the industries in which we operate, economic activity, growth opportunities, investments and business development opportunities. Refer to“Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information”.
2026 marks the third year of ISC's growth plan to double the size of the Company by 2028, on a similar metrics basis and based on 2023 results. Our guidance for 2026 reflects our continued progress against that plan with organic growth in line with historical trends.
In 2026, the continued strength of the Saskatchewan economy and a buoyant residential real estate market are expected to drive revenue growth in Registry Operations, leading to a continued, meaningful contribution to the bottom line on a consolidated basis.
In Services, we anticipate revenue growth through organic growth in the Regulatory and Recovery Solutions divisions. This will mainly be derived from the expected onboarding of new customers across the segment. Further, we expect continued consumer delinquencies in the automotive market will positively impact the segment's adjusted EBITDA profile, given the higher-margin profile of the Recovery Solutions division.
Technology Solutions anticipates revenue growth in 2026 to be driven by progress on several third-party contracts, including MECP, and the completion of other projects, as well as continued support for the enhancement of the Saskatchewan Registries.
As in prior years, the key drivers of expenses in 2026 are expected to be wages and salaries, cost of goods sold, additional operating costs associated with enhancements to the Saskatchewan Registries and interest expense (the last two of which are excluded from adjusted EBITDA).
As a result, in 2026, ISC expects revenue to be within a range of $273.0 million to $283.0 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $100.0 million to $107.0 million. In line with our historical performance, the Company also expects robust free cash flow in 2026, which will help to maintain our long-term net leverage target of 2.0x – 2.5x.
Update on Strategic Review
The Board of Directors initiated a Strategic Review to examine options for the Company, including potential asset sales, acquisitions, or a sale of the Company. The work by the Special Committee, supported by independent advisors, is continuing, and its timely completion is a priority for the Special Committee and the Board. The Board recognizes that potential outcomes could result in significant strategic changes. Whatever the outcome, ISC remains fully committed to enhancing stakeholder value.
ISC anticipates that the Government of Saskatchewan and Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan (CIC), as the Company's largest shareholder, will consider any outcome of the Strategic Review, subject to provisions to protect the Province's best interests and Saskatchewan jobs.
Throughout the Strategic Review process, management continues to focus on delivering superior results driven by excellent customer service and prudent expense and capital management.
ISC cautions that there can be no assurance that the Strategic Review will result in a transaction or, if a
transaction is undertaken, as to its terms, timing or completion. The Company will communicate material developments with all shareholders when and if appropriate.
Note to Readers
The Board of Directors (the Board) of ISC is responsible for review and approval of this disclosure. The Audit Committee of the Board, which is comprised exclusively of independent directors, reviews and approves the fiscal year-end Management's Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements and recommends both to the Board for approval. The interim financial statements and MD&A are reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee.
This news release provides a general summary of ISC's results for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025. Readers are encouraged to download the Company's complete financial disclosures. Links to ISC's financial statements and related notes and MD&A for the period are available on our Investor Relations website at isc/investor-relations/financial-reports.
Copies can also be obtained at by searching Information Services Corporation's profile or by contacting ISC at ....
All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
Conference Call and Webcast
An investor conference call will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Those joining the call on a listen-only basis are encouraged to join the live audio webcast, which will be available on ISC's investor website at.
Participants who wish to ask a question on the live call may do so through the ISC investor website, or by registering at:
Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and their unique PIN number. When dialing in, participants will input their PIN and be placed into the call.
While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes before the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the event on ISC's investor website at. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.
About ISC®
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, those contained in the“Outlook” section hereof, including statements related to our strategy, future results, including revenue and adjusted EBITDA, segment performance, expenses, operating costs, capital expenditures, expectations regarding the industries in which we operate, growth opportunities, economic activity, investments, business development opportunities, our future financial position, results of operations, our ability to generate or supplement cash flow through additional borrowings that may be available to us through our Credit Facility and the Base Shelf Prospectus, the NCIB (including potential future share repurchases, the timing and methods of any such repurchases, and management's intended capital allocation), the progress of the Strategic Review, the results thereof and the terms, timing, completion or effects of any transaction undertaken pursuant thereto.
The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.
Non-IFRS Performance Measures
Included within this news release is reference to certain measures that have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, such as adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, basic, adjusted earnings per share, diluted, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, net debt and net leverage. These measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our financial performance from management's perspective, to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.
Management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements.
Accordingly, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS Accounting Standards. Such measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
|Non-IFRS performance measure
|Why we use it
|How we calculate it
|Most comparable IFRS financial measure
| Adjusted net income
Adjusted earnings per share, basic
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted
|
| Adjusted net income:
Net income
add
Share-based compensation expense, excluding ESPP, acquisitions, integration and other costs, effective interest component of interest expense, debt finance costs expensed to professional and consulting, amortization of the intangible asset associated with the right to manage and operate the Saskatchewan Registries, amortization of registry enhancements, interest on the vendor concession liability and the tax effect of these adjustments at ISC's statutory tax rate
Adjusted earnings per share, basic:
Adjusted net income divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted:
Adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding
| Net income
Earnings per share, basic
Earnings per share, diluted
| Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
| Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income
add (remove)
Depreciation and amortization, net finance expense and income tax expense, share-based compensation expense, excluding ESPP, acquisition, integration and other costs, gain/loss on disposal of assets and asset impairment charges if significant
Adjusted EBITDA margin:
Adjusted EBITDA
divided by
Total revenue
|Net income
|Free cash flow
|
| Net cash flow provided by operating activities
deduct (add)
Net change in non-cash working capital, net purchase of common shares, cash additions to property, plant and equipment, cash additions to intangible assets, interest received and paid as well as interest paid on lease obligations and principal repayments on lease obligations
|Net cash flow provided by operating activities
|Adjusted free cash flow
|
| Free cash flow
deduct (add)
Share-based compensation expense, excluding ESPP, acquisition, integration and other costs and registry enhancement capital expenditures
|Net cash flow provided by operating activities
|Net debt
|
| The sum of long-term debt, the current and non-current portions of lease obligations and the current and non-current portions of the vendor concession liability
deduct
Cash
|Long-term debt
|Net leverage
|
| Net debt
divided by
Trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA
|N/A
The following presents a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, a reconciliation of adjusted free cash flow to free cash flow to net cash flow provided by operating activities, and a reconciliation of long-term debt, vendor concession liability and lease obligations to net debt:
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Pre-tax
|Tax1
|After-tax
|(thousands of CAD)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Adjusted net income
|$
|19,018
|$
|15,637
|$
|(5,332
|)
|$
|(4,210
|)
|$
|13,686
|$
|11,427
|Add (subtract):
|Share-based compensation expense, excluding ESPP
|295
|657
|(80
|)
|(177
|)
|215
|480
|Acquisition, integration and other costs
|(2,394
|)
|(1,502
|)
|646
|406
|(1,748
|)
|(1,096
|)
|Effective interest component of interest expense
|(65
|)
|(66
|)
|18
|18
|(47
|)
|(48
|)
|Interest on vendor concession liability
|(1,719
|)
|(2,175
|)
|464
|587
|(1,255
|)
|(1,588
|)
|Amortization of right to manage and operate the Saskatchewan Registries
|(2,314
|)
|(2,314
|)
|625
|625
|(1,689
|)
|(1,689
|)
|Net income
|$
|12,821
|$
|10,237
|$
|(3,659
|)
|$
|(2,751
|)
|$
|9,162
|$
|7,486
1Calculated at ISC's statutory tax rate of 27.0 per cent.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
| Three Months Ended March 31,
|(thousands of CAD)
|2026
|2025
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|24,254
|$
|21,783
|Add (subtract):
|Share-based compensation expense, excluding ESPP
|295
|657
|Acquisition, integration and other costs
|(2,394
|)
|(1,502
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(5,820
|)
|(6,168
|)
|Net finance expense
|(3,514
|)
|(4,533
|)
|Income tax expense
|(3,659
|)
|(2,751
|)
|Net income
|$
|9,162
|$
|7,486
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of revenue)
|39.2
|%
|36.7
|%
Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities
| Three Months Ended March 31,
|(thousands of CAD)
|2026
|2025
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|16,950
|$
|15,175
|Add (subtract):
|Share-based compensation expense, excluding ESPP
|295
|657
|Acquisition, integration and other costs
|(2,394
|)
|(1,502
|)
|Registry enhancement capital expenditures
|(729
|)
|(1,725
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|14,122
|$
|12,605
|Add (subtract):
|Cash additions to property, plant and equipment
|81
|2
|Cash additions to intangible assets
|2,050
|1,943
|Interest received
|(112
|)
|(141
|)
|Interest paid
|1,747
|2,335
|Interest paid on lease obligations
|171
|192
|Principal repayment on lease obligations
|580
|532
|Net purchase of common shares
|3
|-
|Net change in non-cash working capital1
|(4,923
|)
|(11,694
|)
|Net cash flow provided by operating activities
|$
|13,719
|$
|5,774
1 Refer to Note 17 to the Financial Statements for reconciliation.
Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt, Vendor Concession Liability and Lease Obligations to Net Debt
| As at
March 31,
| As at
December 31,
|(thousands of CAD, except for ratios)
|2026
|2025
|Long-term debt – principal component
|$
|151,000
|$
|154,000
|Vendor concession liability
|86,877
|85,158
|Lease obligations1
|11,910
|12,497
|Less:
|Cash
|21,370
|19,487
|Net debt
|$
|228,417
|$
|232,168
|Trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA
|$
|105,575
|$
|103,104
|Net leverage
|2.16 x
|2.25 x
1 At March 31, 2026, lease obligations include current lease obligations of $2.4 million (December 31, 2025 - $2.4 million) and long-term lease obligations of $9.5 million (December 31, 2025 - $10.1 million).
Investor Contact
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Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free:1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
...
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