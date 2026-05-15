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Taiwan Cares #WHA79


2026-05-15 08:06:26
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

By Caribbean News Global

TAIPEI, Taiwan – In keeping with WHA79-related activities, 2026 World Health Assembly, #WHA79, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) released two promotional videos to underscore Taiwan's healthcare expertise and demonstrate its unwavering determination to safeguard global well-being.

The post Taiwan Cares #WHA79 appeared first on Caribbean News Global.

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Caribbean News Global

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