Taiwan Cares #WHA79
By Caribbean News Global
TAIPEI, Taiwan – In keeping with WHA79-related activities, 2026 World Health Assembly, #WHA79, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) released two promotional videos to underscore Taiwan's healthcare expertise and demonstrate its unwavering determination to safeguard global well-being.
The post Taiwan Cares #WHA79 appeared first on Caribbean News Global.
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