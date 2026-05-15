MOFA Response To US Secretary Of State Rubio's Interview On Trump-Xi Summit

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) continues to pay close attention to interactions between the United States and China, as expressed in a press release May 15.

“In an interview in Beijing on May 14 concerning the summit between US president Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, US secretary of state Marco Rubio emphasised once again that the United States' long-standing policy on Taiwan had remained unchanged across multiple presidential terms and administrations. Secretary Rubio stressed that president Trump's administration had continued to make arms sales to Taiwan since taking power and that arms sales had not featured prominently in discussions during the meeting. Rubio further reiterated that the United States opposed any change to the status quo by compulsion or force and emphasised that any disruption of regional stability would be detrimental to the United States, China, and the entire world.”

MOFA also notes that secretary Rubio pointed out that China's objective in significantly expanding its military strength was not only to target Taiwan but to project power globally. To this day, People's Liberation Army aircraft and vessels continue to operate around the Taiwan Strait and engage in various grey-zone harassment and military threats, showing the major risk that Beijing currently poses to regional peace and stability.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung thanks the United States for clarifying on numerous occasions that it supports and values Taiwan Strait peace and stability, and for reiterating once again that its policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged.

“As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will continue to strengthen its self-defence capabilities and staunchly cooperate with the United States and all other freedom-loving democracies to jointly defend peace, stability, and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait and throughout the region,” MOFA reiterates.

Related: Lin says Taiwan key to trusted technology supply chains

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