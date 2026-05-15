Taiwan UK Deepens Medical Treatment Policy Cooperation

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TAIPEI, (TaiwanToday) – The Ministry of Health and Welfare's National Health Insurance Administration (MOHW) and Center for Drug Evaluation renewed an arrangement with the UK.'s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) via videoconference May 11, 2026, in Taipei City to strengthen Taiwan's evidence-based healthcare decision-making model, according to the MOHW.

Health Minister Shih Chung-liang signed an agreement with NICE in his former capacity as NHI director general in May 2023. Since then, the pact has helped Taiwan formulate related policies, including the allocation of the new cancer drug fund and the planning of the National Institute of Health Technology Assessment, the legal procedures for which are currently under legislative review, the ministry said.

With Shih as witness, current NHI director general Chen Lian-yu renewed the contract with NICE through 2028.

“The new phase of cooperation will focus on reinforcing innovative technological evaluation, cultivating professionals and deepening international cooperation, sharing digital cancer treatment governance experience, and strengthening the integration of long-term and social care resources as well as policy evaluation capabilities,” the MOHW said.

Shih added that he expected the establishment of the NIHTA to enhance Taiwan's role in regional and global health technology assessment, while Chen anticipated improved data management and healthcare resource allocation through continued collaboration with NICE.

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2026 World Health Assembly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA ) released two promotional videos to underscore Taiwan's healthcare expertise and demonstrate its unwavering determination to safeguard global well-being.

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