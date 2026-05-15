MOFA Solemnly Refutes China's False Claims Regarding Taiwan's International Participation

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemns and denounces in the strongest terms China's ministry of foreign affairs for issuing false statements on May 11 that sought to downgrade Taiwan's sovereignty. These remarks included the inappropriate citation of China's so-called“one China principle” and the spurious claim that Taiwan's inclusion in international organisations required approval. They were aimed at obstructing Taiwan's participation in the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA).

MOFA solemnly reiterates that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign and independent nation and that neither it nor the People's Republic of China (PRC) is subordinate to the other. This is the internationally recognised status quo across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has the right to participate in such international organisations as the United Nations (UN). And China has no right to comment or interfere with this. Following World War II, the Treaty of San Francisco-which has the force of international law-replaced political declarations such as the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation. The treaty did not grant sovereignty over Taiwan to the PRC, and the PRC has never governed Taiwan. Taiwan has never been part of the PRC. These are incontrovertible facts.

The ROC (Taiwan) has completed eight direct presidential elections following a process of political liberalisation and democratisation. Members of the Legislative Yuan are all elected directly by the people. There is, therefore, a complete and effective democratic governance mechanism in place. Taiwan's participation in international organisations is a legitimate and legal right grounded in its sovereignty. Furthermore, only Taiwan's democratically elected government can represent the people of Taiwan in the international community and multilateral mechanisms.

MOFA emphasises that health is a fundamental human right and should not be subject to political interference. Taiwan's contributions to global epidemic prevention and public health have been internationally recognised. It is an indispensable, constructive partner of the global health system. Since Taiwan began advocating participation in the WHA, international support has continued to increase, with numerous like-minded countries having repeatedly and publicly expressed support for Taiwan's inclusion in the WHA. China's use of politics to obstruct Taiwan's participation has seriously undermined the right to health of all of people. Moreover, it goes against the World Health Organisation's core vision of leaving no one behind.

MOFA once again underscores that United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1 make no mention of Taiwan. Thus, the resolutions cannot serve as a basis for precluding Taiwan's participation in the UN system or other international organisations.

MOFA urges the WHO Secretariat to uphold professionalism and neutrality, reject political interference by China, and promptly invite Taiwan to participate in the WHA as an observer to enable Taiwan to make greater contributions to global public health.

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