MOFA Refutes Absurd Claims By China's Taiwan Affairs Office Aimed At Undermining Taiwan's Participation In APEC



APEC – Who we are. APEC is a regional forum that brings together 21 member economies to promote economic cooperation, trade and shared prosperity across the Asia-Pacific. Established in 1989, it provides a platform for dialogue and collaboration to address common challenges in the region.

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TAIPEI, Taiwan – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has once again condemned, and protests in the strongest terms and expresses deep dissatisfaction over China's bid to maliciously suppress Taiwan's participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. China is disregarding APEC norms and long-standing best practices and violating its own commitments of 2024, when it was seeking to be the host economy for 2026.

Earlier, China's Taiwan Affairs Office had stated that Taiwan's participation in APEC would be handled according to the so-called“one China principle” and related APEC memorandums of understanding and practices.

China's actions have disrupted harmony within APEC and highlighted its domineering and authoritative nature.



MOFA emphasises that the text of the memorandum of understanding on Taiwan's accession to APEC, signed in 1991, did not mention a“one China principle.” It did, however, state clearly that Taiwan would participate in APEC meetings and activities on an equal basis with other member economies.

Regarding the MOU signed in relation to China's accession to the organisation, APEC merely took note of China's so-called“one China principle” and its position that there is a distinction between sovereign states and regional economies. However, APEC did not express agreement with or acceptance of such a stance.

At the joint request of Taiwan and like-minded countries, China provided explicit and written assurance in 2024 regarding the safety of participants from all member economies and their smooth entry into and exit from China for APEC meetings. All member economies, including China, supported the inclusion of the following text in joint ministerial statements issued following APEC Ministerial Meetings in 2024 and 2025:

“We attach great importance to APEC's continued cooperation in the spirit of multilateralism, on the basis of consensus with all members participating on an equal footing in all its events, including Leaders' Week, in accordance with the Guidelines for Hosting APEC Meetings and Relevant APEC Conventions.”

As the host economy for APEC 2026, China is obliged to fulfill its commitments and adhere to consensus decisions made by all member economies.

MOFA reiterates that following World War II, the Treaty of San Francisco-which has the force of international law-replaced political declarations such as the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation. The treaty did not grant sovereignty over Taiwan to the People's Republic of China (PRC), and the PRC has never governed Taiwan. Therefore, Taiwan is by no means part of the PRC.

Moreover, in the mid-1980s, Taiwan began a bottom-up transition toward political liberalisation and democratisation, culminating in its first direct presidential election in 1996. Since then, the representatives of the executive and legislative branches of the Republic of China (Taiwan) government have all been democratically elected by the people of Taiwan, making the ROC (Taiwan) government the sole lawful government that effectively governs and represents Taiwan internationally. This has also established the objective fact that the ROC (Taiwan) and the PRC exist as equals and the status quo that neither is subordinate to the other.

Further, Taiwan has experienced three changes of governing party-in 2000, 2008, and 2016. The continued consolidation of Taiwan's democratic system and sense of identity reflects the Taiwan people's staunch belief in and unwavering commitment to the pursuit of freedom and democracy. Therefore, only Taiwan's democratically elected government can represent the 23 million people of Taiwan at multilateral events and mechanisms such as APEC. China has no right to interfere or comment.



MOFA firmly demands that China carry out its duties as APEC host economy satisfactorily and comply with the core principle of equal participation of all member economies:

Fulfill its commitments properly in accordance with APEC guidelines, norms, and practices; and,

Take concrete steps to ensure the equal involvement by Taiwan's participants in this year's APEC meetings and activities taking place in China.

Taiwan will not accept any political manoeuvring aimed at undermining or excluding its participation and will work with like-minded partners to oppose such moves.

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