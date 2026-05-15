Critical One Energy Drills 4.0 Meters Of 70.2% Antimony At Howells Lake Project
|Drill Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
| Length
(m)
| Sb
(%)
| HWL-2026-006
(165°/-50°)
|79.0
|80.0
|1.0
|32.3
|80.0
|81.0
|1.0
|4.6
|81.0
|82.0
|1.0
|53.4
|82.0
|83.0
|1.0
|74.3
|83.0
|84.0
|1.0
|76.6
|84.0
|85.0
|1.0
|76.6
|85.0
|85.5
|0.5
|34.8
|85.5
|86.0
|0.5
|2.1
|86.0
|87.0
|1.0
|1.1
|Composite
|79.0
|87.0
|8.0
|42.2
| HWL-2026-006
(165°/-50°)
|114.7
|115.6
|0.9
|3.01
|115.6
|116.2
|0.6
|0.50
|116.2
|117.0
|0.8
|0.95
|117.0
|118.0
|1.0
|1.41
|118.0
|119.0
|1.0
|2.08
|119.0
|120.0
|1.0
|1.82
|120.0
|121.0
|1.0
|1.63
|121.0
|122.0
|1.0
|1.15
|Composite
|114.7
|122.0
|7.3
|1.62
Upcoming Live Webinar - May 19, 2026
Critical One will host a live investor webinar on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, where management will discuss the significance of this discovery and take live questions.
Investors, analysts, brokers, media, and other participants are invited to attend the live webinar at the following registration link: .
A replay will be available to registered participants shortly following the live event.
QA/QC and Sampling Procedures
Samples of NQ diamond drill core were sawed at Critical One Energy's operations base in Thunder Bay, Ontario. One-half of the core was retained for reference and one-half was added to sample bags in intervals no greater than 1.0 meter. Blanks of crushed pure-quartz aggregate, antimony-gold standards, and duplicates were inserted every 20 samples. Laboratory "Barren Wash" was completed during crushing and pulverizing, and additional blanks were inserted after visible high-grade antimony and/or visible gold. Samples, standards, and blanks were bagged, tagged, and delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario where samples are crushed and prepared for analysis in Calgary, Alberta. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with ICP-OES finish on 50 g samples (202-552). Antimony and 30 additional elements were analyzed by sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-OES finish (201-079). Overlimit (>5% Sb) antimony analyses were reanalyzed by pressed-pellet wavelength-dispersive XRF (11321). Results above 5% Sb are reported as WDXRF and should be considered semi-quantitative data that will require confirmatory mineralogical and fully calibrated chemical analyses where definitive compositional determination is attained. Sulphur content can be reported low by XRF which can result in a high reporting of antimony. Comparison of methods used are found in Table 2. AGAT Laboratories holds key accreditations, including ISO/IEC 17025:2017, from the Standards Council of Canada (SCC), the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation (CALA), ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), and the American Association of Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).
Table 2. Comparative analyses of Sb and S for overlimit Sb samples.
|Drill Hole ID
|From
|To
|Peroxide ICP-OES
|XRF
|
|
|
|Sb
|S
|Sb
|S
| HWL-2026-006
(165°/-50°)
|(m)
|(m)
|%
|%
|%
|%
|79
|80
|7.33
|7.22
|32.3
|12.7
|81
|82
|14.7
|19
|53.4
|19.7
|82
|83
|18.1
|30.1
|74.3
|25
|83
|84
|10.3
|28.8
|76.6
|22.7
|84
|85
|9.28
|29.7
|76.6
|23
|85
|85.5
|9.49
|8.93
|34.8
|14.1
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Matthew Trenkler, P. Geo., Chief Geological Officer of Critical One Energy Inc., a "Qualified Person", as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Verification included a review of laboratory assay certificates, drill logs, chain-of-custody records, blank/standard/duplicate statistics, and review of collar and down-hole survey data. No QA/QC failures were identified.
About Critical One Energy Inc.
Critical One Energy Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals and upstream energy company focused on metals essential to energy, technology and national defence supply chains. The Company is advancing the Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project, which provides Critical One with direct exposure to antimony, a critical mineral of increasing strategic importance to Western nations, as well as meaningful gold exploration potential across the property. Backed by seasoned management expertise, Critical One is positioned to advance high-value mineral projects aligned with the rising demand for secure critical minerals supply. The Company also holds uranium and copper assets in Namibia, providing additional exposure to critical minerals and energy metals.
Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .
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