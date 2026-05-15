Santacruz Silver Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Operational Highlights
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|2026-Q1
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|2025-Q4
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| Change
Q1 vs Q4
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|2026-Q1
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|2025-Q1
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'26-Q1 vs
'25-Q1
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Mining Operations & Ore Processing (1)
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|Tonnes milled
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|487,777
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|506,040
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|(4%)
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|487,777
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|471,773
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|3%
|Silver ounces produced
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|1,341,499
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|1,343,607
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|0%
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|1,341,499
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|1,590,063
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|(16%)
|Zinc tonnes produced
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|21,640
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|23,846
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|(9%)
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|21,640
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|20,719
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|4%
|Lead tonnes produced
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|2,686
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|3,000
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|(10%)
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|2,686
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|2,718
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|(1%)
|Copper tonnes produced
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|308
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|287
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|7%
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|308
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|279
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|10%
|Supplemental context metrics
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|Silver equivalent produced (ounces) (1)
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|2,281,465
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|2,886,207
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|(21%)
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|2,281,465
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|3,682,011
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|(38%)
|Zinc equivalent tonnes produced (tonnes) (1)
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|59,370
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|49,993
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|19%
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|59,370
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|41,407
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|43%
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Mining Operations (1)
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|Tonnes milled
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|393,010
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|400,453
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|(2%)
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|393,010
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|385,078
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|2%
|Silver ounces produced
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|1,000,094
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|977,007
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|2%
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|1,000,094
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|1,295,042
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|(23%)
|Zinc tonnes produced
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|14,496
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|16,117
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|(10%)
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|14,496
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|14,704
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|(1%)
|Lead tonnes produced
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|2,084
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|2,301
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|(9%)
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|2,084
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|2,237
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|(7%)
|Copper tonnes produced
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|308
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|287
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|7%
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|308
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|279
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|10%
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|Silver ounces sold (payable ounces)(2)
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|871,752
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|836,045
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|4%
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|871,752
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|1,288,604
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|(32%)
|Zinc tonnes sold (payable tonnes)(2)
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|12,402
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|14,210
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|(13%)
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|12,402
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|13,254
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|(6%)
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|Cash cost of production per tonne milled (3)
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|87.19
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|82.97
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|5%
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|87.19
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|66.82
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|30%
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|Cash cost per silver ounce sold ($/oz) (3)
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|20.45
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|25.30
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|(19%)
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|20.45
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|12.80
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|60%
|Cash cost per zinc tonne sold ($/t) (3)
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|1,976
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|2,008
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|(2%)
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|1,976
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|1,598
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|24%
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|Average realized price per silver ounce sold ($/oz) (3)
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|63.30
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|49.93
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|27%
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|63.30
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|27.80
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|128%
|All-in sustaining cost per silver ounce sold ($/oz) (3)
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|31.60
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|36.37
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|(13%)
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|31.60
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|17.91
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|76%
|Realized mining margin per silver ounce sold
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|31.70
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|13.56
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|134%
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|31.70
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|9.89
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|221%
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|Average realized price per zinc tonne sold ($/t) (3)
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|3,116
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|3,359
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|(7%)
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|3,116
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|2,787
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|12%
|All-in sustaining cost per zinc tonne sold ($/t) (3)
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|2,729
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|2,655
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|3%
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|2,729
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|2,069
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|32%
|Realized mining margin per zinc tonne sold (3)
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|387
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|704
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|(45%)
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|387
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|718
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|(46%)
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Ore Processing (1)
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|Tonnes milled
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|94,767
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|105,587
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|10%
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|94,767
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|86,695
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|9%
|Silver ounces produced
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|341,405
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|366,600
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|(7%)
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|341,405
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|295,021
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|16%
|Zinc tonnes produced
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|7,144
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|7,729
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|(8%)
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|7,144
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|6,015
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|19%
|Lead tonnes produced
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|602
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|699
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|(14%)
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|602
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|481
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|25%
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|Silver ounces sold (payable ounces)(2)
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|634,875
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|459,062
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|38%
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|634,875
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|287,373
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|121%
|Zinc tonnes sold (payable tonnes)(2)
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|6,153
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|8,272
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|(26%)
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|6,153
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|3,863
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|59%
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|Realized ore processing margin per silver ounce sold (3)
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|0.65
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|(10.33
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|(106%)
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|0.65
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|1.02
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|(36%)
|Realized ore processing margin per zinc tonne sold (3)
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|497
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|633
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|(22%)
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|497
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|1,650
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|(70%)
Notes:
(1)Mining operations includes only production from Bolivar, Porco, Caballo Blanco and Zimapan. Ore processing includes only production from San Lucas ore processing business. Readers are cautioned that Bolivar and Porco production figures are presented at 100% however the Company records only its 45% interest in the assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses of the Illapa business in its consolidated financial statements. The Company reports its segment information on a 100% basis with respect to Bolivar and Porco together with an elimination column representing COMIBOL's 55% interest (refer to segment information note of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements).
(2)Silver equivalent ounces and zinc equivalent tonnes produced have been calculated using the period's average metal prices quoted on the London Metal Exchange. The silver and zinc equivalent production is calculated by dividing each metal's price by the price of Silver or Zinc to arrive at their equivalent. Refer to the section titled "Methodology for the Calculation of Silver and Zinc Equivalent Production Figures" in the MD&A for further information.
(3)Silver ounces sold (payable) and Zinc tonnes sold (payable) are lower than the volumes produced due to two effects: (i) timing - concentrates produced in a quarter may be shipped and invoiced in a subsequent period; and (ii) commercial terms - payable ounces under offtake agreements are lower than produced ounces due to standard treatment and quality deductions applied by the customer.
(4)The Company reports non-GAAP measures, which include: cash cost of production per tonne milled, cash cost per silver ounce and zinc tonne sold, average realized price per silver ounce and zinc tonne sold, all-in sustaining cost per silver ounce, zinc tonne sold, realized mining margin per silver ounce or zinc tonne sold and realized ore processing margin per silver ounce or zinc tonne sold. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from methods used by other companies even though the metrics have the same or similar names. Refer to the section titled "Non-GAAP Measures" below for further information.
2026 First Quarter Financial Highlights
|Financial Highlights
|
|2026-Q1
|
|
|2025-Q4
|
|
| Change
Q1 vs Q4
|
|
|2026-Q1
|
|
|2025-Q1
|
|
| Change
'26-Q1 vs '25-Q1
|Revenues
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|127,529
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|102,784
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|24%
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|127,529
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|70,314
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|81%
|Gross profit
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|42,869
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|36,087
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|20%
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|42,869
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|27,859
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|54%
|Net income (loss)
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|28,470
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|(4,550
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|(726%)
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|28,470
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|9,451
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|201%
|Net earnings (loss) per share - basic ($/share)(1)
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|0.31
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|(0.05
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|(720%)
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|0.31
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|0.03
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|933%
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
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|42,568
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|30,789
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|38%
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|42,568
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|27,516
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|55%
|Cash & cash equivalents
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|42,651
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|44,267
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|(4%)
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|42,651
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|32,527
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|31%
|Working capital
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|75,901
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|63,688
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|19%
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|75,901
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|51,733
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|47%
Notes:
(1)On December 10, 2025, the Company consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidated common share for every four pre-consolidated common shares. The number of issued and outstanding shares and any per share amounts have been retrospectively restated.
(2)The Company reports non-GAAP measures, which includes: Adjusted EBITDA. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from methods used by other companies even though the metrics have the same or similar names. Refer to the section titled "Non-GAAP Measures" below for further information.
Summary
Q1 2026 vs Q4 2025
On a consolidated basis, Santacruz's mining operations produced 1.0 million ounces of silver in Q1 2026, representing a 2% increase compared with Q4 2025. When including San Lucas's ore processing activities, total silver production was broadly unchanged at 1.3 million ounces. This indicates that the Company maintained stable silver output at the consolidated level, supported by improved performance in certain mining operations, including the continued recovery at Bolivar and stronger silver production at Caballo Blanco, which offset lower silver production at Zimapan and Porco. Zinc production from mining operations decreased by 10% to 14,496 tonnes, while total zinc production, including ore processing, decreased by 9% to 21,640 tonnes. The reduction in zinc production mainly reflected lower zinc output at Zimapan and Caballo Blanco, partially offset by the contribution from other operating areas and ore processing activities.
From a financial contribution perspective, the margin analysis evaluates how consolidated productive performance translates into unit economics by comparing the Average Realized Price for each metal against its respective AISC. For silver, the Average Realized Price increased to $63.30 per ounce, while AISC decreased to $31.60 per ounce. As a result, the realized mining margin per silver ounce sold increased to $31.70 from $13.56 in Q4 2025. This represents a significant improvement in silver unit margins, driven primarily by stronger realized silver prices and lower AISC. For zinc, the Average Realized Price decreased to $3,116 per tonne, while AISC increased to $2,729 per tonne. The resulting realized mining margin per zinc tonne sold was $387, compared with $704 in Q4 2025. Zinc therefore remained positive on a unit-margin basis, although the margin narrowed as the decrease in realized zinc price and the increase in AISC reduced the spread between realized price and cost. Overall, both silver and zinc generated positive consolidated unit margins in Q1 2026, with silver providing the stronger financial contribution based on the spread between realized price and AISC.
Q1 2026 vs Q1 2025
Compared with Q1 2025, consolidated mining operations produced 1.0 million ounces of silver, a decrease of 23%. Including San Lucas's ore processing activities, total silver production decreased by 16% to 1.3 million ounces. The year-over-year decline was mainly attributable to lower silver production from mining operations, including the effect of lower silver output at Bolivar following the water inflow event that affected that operation toward the end of Q2 2025, as well as lower silver production at Zimapan and Caballo Blanco. This was partially mitigated by operational execution and ore processing activities, which continued to support consolidated metal production. Zinc production from mining operations was broadly stable, decreasing by 1% to 14,496 tonnes, while total zinc production, including ore processing, increased by 4% to 21,640 tonnes. This indicates that zinc output remained comparatively resilient at the consolidated level, supported by the broader contribution of the Company's operating platform.
From a financial contribution perspective, Santacruz generated positive unit margins for both silver and zinc in Q1 2026. The Average Realized Silver Price increased to $63.30 per ounce from $27.80 per ounce in Q1 2025, while silver AISC increased to $31.60 per ounce from $17.91 per ounce. As a result, the realized mining margin per silver ounce sold increased to $31.70 from $9.89, reflecting the strong increase in realized silver prices, which more than offset higher unit costs. For zinc, the Average Realized Price increased to $3,116 per tonne, while AISC increased to $2,729 per tonne. The resulting realized mining margin was $387 per tonne, compared with $718 per tonne in Q1 2025. Zinc therefore remained positive on a unit-margin basis, although the margin contracted year over year due to the increase in AISC. Overall, silver was the primary driver of improved consolidated unit-margin performance in Q1 2026, while zinc continued to contribute positively but at a lower margin than in the prior-year period.
Webinar Details
CEO Arturo Préstamo and CFO Andrés Bedregal will discuss the Company's financial results in a webinar hosted by Adelaide Capital on Tuesday, May 19th at 3:00 pm ET. Investors and shareholders are invited to participate in the webinar.
Registration Link: .
The webinar will also be live-streamed on the Adelaide Capital YouTube Channel, where a replay will be available after the event: .
Questions can be submitted during the session or in advance to ....
Non-GAAP Measures
The financial results in this news release include references to non-GAAP measures which include: Adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of production per tonne milled, cash cost per silver ounce and zinc tonne sold, Average realized price per silver ounce and zinc tonne sold, All-in sustaining cost per silver ounce, zinc tonne sold, realized mining margin per silver ounce or zinc tonne sold and realized ore processing margin per silver ounce or zinc tonne sold. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from methods used by other companies even though the metrics have the same or similar names. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP measures, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section in the Company's Q1 2026 Management Discussion and Analysis, which is available on SEDAR+ at .
Qualified Person
Garth Kirkham P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information contained within this news release.
About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.
Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties across Latin America. In Bolivia, the Company operates the Bolivar, Porco, and Caballo Blanco mining complexes, with Caballo Blanco comprising the Tres Amigos and Colquechaquita mines. The Reserva mine, whose production is provided to the San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business, is also located in Bolivia. Additionally, the Company oversees the Soracaya exploration project. In Mexico, Santacruz operates the Zimapan mine.
'signed'
Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,
Executive Chairman and CEO
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