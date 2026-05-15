Crypto News Today: Alphapepe Presale Announces $1.22M Raised While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $200,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that its presale has raised over $1.22 million while Stage 16 remains live at $0.01700 per token. The holder count has passed 8,600, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.









The $1.22 million raise gives AlphaPepe a clear company milestone as Bitcoin price prediction headlines return to the $200,000 target. Fundstrat's Tom Lee has kept the $200,000 to $250,000 range in focus for 2026 as institutional demand, ETF inflows, and broader market strength continue to shape the Bitcoin cycle.

AlphaPepe Announces $1.22M Presale Milestone as Stage 16 Builds Momentum

AlphaPepe crossing $1.22 million marks another major step in the project's presale trajectory. Stage 16 remains active at $0.01700, and more than 8,600 holders have joined before the token reaches public trading. That continued growth shows the presale is building beyond early launch attention through stage progression, product usage, audit completion, and community expansion as the Q2 launch window tightens.

The stage-based structure gives AlphaPepe a visible presale rhythm. Each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer, while token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay. That simple delivery model removes one of the common friction points that often creates uncertainty in early-stage launches.

The core product behind the project is AlphaSwap, AlphaPepe's AI-powered decentralized exchange designed for safer and smarter on-chain trading. The AlphaSwap demo has already surpassed 3,000 active users, giving the project a working product environment before exchange access. That is a major distinction in a presale market where many projects still approach public trading with only a roadmap and future utility promise.

AlphaSwap includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking system gives users visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make on-chain trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of readiness before public trading begins. Combined with the $1.22 million raise, instant delivery, no vesting, a growing holder base, and a live product demo, AlphaPepe is building a stronger pre-listing profile as the Q2 exchange debut approaches.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $200,000

The Bitcoin price prediction has returned to the spotlight as Fundstrat's Tom Lee keeps a $200,000 to $250,000 target range in play for 2026. The bull case is tied to institutional adoption, ETF demand, and the possibility that Bitcoin breaks away from its traditional four-year cycle.

ETF flows continue to support that view. BlackRock's IBIT has remained a key driver of institutional demand, while spot Bitcoin products continue shaping the broader BTC narrative. The $200,000 target remains a large-cap, multi-quarter thesis. AlphaPepe's next milestones are closer: Stage 16 progress, AlphaSwap's full Q2 launch, and planned exchange access.

That difference matters in the current market. Bitcoin gives buyers the institutional large-cap trade, while AlphaPepe gives them a presale-stage setup where capital raised, holder growth, product usage, audit completion, and Q2 exchange timing are converging before public trading begins.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe's $1.22 million presale milestone gives the release a clear company announcement during Stage 16. The project has passed 8,600 holders, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 users, and the 10/10 BlockSAFU audit is complete ahead of the planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Bitcoin's $200,000 target remains one of the biggest institutional forecasts in the current market, but it depends on ETF demand, institutional adoption, liquidity, and broader market strength building over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with presale traction, product testing, holder growth, and audit completion already active.

That is why the $1.22 million milestone matters. AlphaPepe is not waiting until after listing to show progress. Users are already testing AlphaSwap, the audit is complete, and the presale is advancing through Stage 16 as the Q2 roadmap moves closer to public exchange access.

FAQs

What is AlphaPepe's current presale status?

AlphaPepe has raised over $1.22 million with 8,600+ holders. Stage 16 is live at $0.01700, and the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 users.

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Fundstrat's Tom Lee keeps a $200,000 to $250,000 target range in play for 2026. The bull case depends on institutional adoption, ETF demand, liquidity, and broader market strength.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe is in Stage 16 at $0.01700, has raised over $1.22 million, passed 8,600 holders, surpassed 3,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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