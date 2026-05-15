Educare Network Convenes National Leaders In Tulsa To Reimagine The Future Of Early Childhood Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 300 educators, researchers, policymakers, family leaders, and advocates gathered for the Catalyst 26 Summit to strengthen the systems children and families depend on to thrive.

TULSA, Okla., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a moment when families, educators, and early childhood systems nationwide are facing growing strain, more than 300 leaders from across the country gathered this week in Tulsa for Catalyst 26: the Educare Network National Summit, a reimagined convening focused on advancing excellence, opportunity, and long-term outcomes for young children and families.

Hosted by the Educare Network, the three-day Summit convened nationally recognized educators, researchers, practitioners, policymakers, philanthropic leaders, advocates, and families to examine what it will take to strengthen the systems children and families depend on - from workforce development and educator support to economic mobility, policy alignment, implementation, and long-term child outcomes.

“This week reminded us that meaningful change happens when research, practice, policy, and community work not in silos, but in partnership around a shared vision for children and families,” said Kara H. Ahmed, President & CEO of the Educare Network.“At a time of increasing pressure on early childhood systems nationwide, Catalyst 26 challenged us to move beyond conversation toward the leadership, alignment, and long-term investment required for children, families, and educators to truly thrive.”

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The closing keynote speaker at the Summit was Raj Chetty, Professor of Public Economics at Harvard University and Director of Opportunity Insights, whose research on economic mobility and childhood opportunity has helped shape national understanding of how early experiences influence long-term outcomes later in life.

“Talent is universal, but opportunity is not,” said Raj Chetty during the Catalyst 26: Educare Network National Summit.“What I see in the broad thesis of the work you are doing is trying to improve that environment. The research is clear that early childhood environments matter greatly in shaping long-term outcomes and economic opportunity.”

Tulsa served as a fitting host city for the convening. Home to four Educare schools - more than any other city in the country - Tulsa has made sustained investments in early childhood education, family support systems, and community partnership.

“Tulsa is proud to welcome leaders from across the country who understand that early childhood education is foundational to the future of our communities,” said Monroe Nichols, Mayor of Tulsa.“The conversations taking place at Catalyst 26 reflect the kind of collaboration, innovation, and shared responsibility needed to expand opportunity for children and families nationwide.”

Discussions featured leading voices from across the field, including Professor of Early Childhood Development at the Harvard Graduate School of Education Stephanie M. Jones; education advocate and Stand for Children co-founder and CEO Jonah Edelman; Colorado Department of Early Childhood Executive Director Lisa Roy; Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Ebony Johnson; Bainum Family Foundation Chief Program Officer Marica Cox Mitchell; Early Educator Investment Collaborative Executive Director Ola Friday; Tulsa Deputy Mayor Krystal Reyes; and Couch Family Foundation Executive Director Sara Vecchiotti. Parent leaders representing Washington, D.C., Miami, and Omaha grounded the Summit in the lived experiences, hopes, and aspirations of children and families.

The Summit also welcomed Eric Litwin, original author of Pete the Cat, for a dynamic, music-filled session exploring the power of story, rhythm, joy, and participation in early learning. Through song, movement, humor, and shared storytelling, Litwin reminded attendees that joyful connection is core to child development and is foundational to how children build confidence, belonging, creativity, and a lifelong love of learning.

Additional Summit experiences included an immersive Learning Lab session at Educare Tulsa and a visit to the Greenwood District, where participants honored the enduring legacy of Black Wall Street and reflected on the power of community, resilience, and shared history.

To learn more about the Educare Network, visit educarenationalnetwork.

About the National Educare Network

The national Educare Network is an independent organization advancing a unified approach to early childhood education in 25 schools across 15 states, the District of Columbia, and the Winnebago Reservation in Nebraska. By connecting research, practice, and policy, Educare builds high-quality early learning environments, supports workforce development, and informs public systems that shape outcomes for children from birth to age five. Together, Educare schools demonstrate what's possible when evidence, equity, and collaboration drive results for young children and their communities.

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