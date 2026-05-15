Government Of Jamaica To Combat Farmers' Fertiliser Price Increases

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Vanessa James

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green, says the Ministry is taking a multifaceted approach to provide support to farmers amid rising fertiliser prices brought on by the conflict in the Middle East.

Responding to questions at a Post Sectoral Engagement at the office of the prime minister, May 14, minister Green noted that global market fluctuations have inflated the cost of fertiliser components, resulting in a price hike for the final product. He pointed out, however, that the extent of the increase on the world market has not been fully passed on to local farmers.

“We've seen increases in nitrogen prices, we've seen increases in potassium prices, and that makes an impact. So, while we have access, there has been increased prices. And we have seen some of that being passed on to our farmers. In fact, we would have met with our major fertiliser supplier, and they have cauterised that as much as possible,” minister Green explained.

Meanwhile, the ministry is collaborating with local suppliers to develop new fertiliser formulations designed to stabilise prices for farmers.

Minister Green explained that many current blends are not suited for every crop; by contrast, these new targeted formulations will ensure plants receive only the necessary nutrients, thereby reducing waste and improving efficiency.

“So, what you are hearing more and more is that our fertiliser companies are working with us to develop a yam fertiliser, a banana fertiliser... so, you are getting specifically the nutrients that that crop needs and not nutrients that you would be wasting. So, you end up now maximising your spend,” he said.

Minister Green highlighted that the government of Morocco will also continue to provide support with fertiliser donations as they have done in the past, including in the aftermath of hurricane Melissa.

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