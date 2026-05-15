UWI's Vision To Be The Hub Of The Caribbean's Future

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By The UWI

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles described the 2024/2025 academic year as a turning point, marking a bold era of strategic consolidation and transformation that will propel The University of the West Indies (The UWI) into its next wave of growth.

Presenting his annual report on May 8, under the theme “Future-Proofing UWI: Leading the Digital Revolution,” he told the University Council-the regional university's highest governing body-that The UWI is entering a decisive stage in its evolution, with a clear ambition to lead global change as the hub of the Caribbean's future.

Central to the report were The UWI's dynamic efforts to modernise its academic, research, and operational landscape, all while equipping the region to thrive in the digital economy.

Among the standout achievements were the launch of the One-UWI AI Research Cluster, hosting ground-breaking regional AI conferences, finalising a strong AI policy framework for ethical and inclusive technology adoption, and laying the groundwork for the Caribbean's first regional AI Institute.

Vice-Chancellor Beckles emphasised that The UWI is not simply keeping pace with technological change, but is actively shaping the future through digital innovation and AI-powered progress.

The proposed AI Institute, now in advanced planning, is set to become a world-class centre for research, education, and enterprise, sparking high-skilled job creation, fuelling innovation, and placing the Caribbean at the forefront of the global digital stage.

Showcasing the University's foresight, Vice-Chancellor Beckles celebrated the 10th anniversary of the UWI-China Institute of Information Technology (UWICIIT) in Suzhou, China, calling it a cornerstone of UWI's digital transformation journey. Founded ten years ago to expand expertise in Software Engineering, UWICIIT's joint BSc programme has become a vital launchpad for the region's digital talent pipeline.

Vice-Chancellor Beckles noted that this early investment empowered The UWI to foresee the surge of digital technologies and AI, placing both the University and the Caribbean ahead of the curve in global tech evolution.

Beyond technology, the report highlighted The UWI's unwavering dedication to sustainable development, climate resilience, and social justice, weaving these priorities into every aspect of its teaching, research, and advocacy.

As the current strategic plan cycle, the UWI Triple A Strategy 2022-2027, powered by Digital Transformation, draws to a close, he affirmed that the University will keep building on this strong foundation, guided by critical thinking, innovation, and purposeful action.

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