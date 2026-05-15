USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - May 13, 2026

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Friday closed the week Kevin Warsh took the Fed on a 54-45 Senate vote, the S&P 500 broke above 7,500 for the first time on the Cisco AI-supercycle catalyst, headline CPI ran at 3.8% and PPI at 6% with the bond market pricing a possible hike, Trump's economic approval hit a career low of 30%, Mark Carney unveiled Canada's National Electricity Strategy with a $1 trillion construction cost, and the One Canadian Economy Act cleared the House of Commons. Today's USA-Canada intelligence brief tracks six domestic institutional decisions that arrived in the same 24-hour window.

01 · USA - Warsh Confirmed 54-45 in Most Divisive Fed Chair Vote of Modern Era

The Senate confirmed Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve chair Wednesday May 13 on a 54-45 vote - the slimmest confirmation margin ever for a head of the central bank. Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman was the only crossover. Powell's term ends Friday, but the outgoing chair will remain on the Fed's governing board through the renovation investigation - the first time a chair has returned to the board in nearly 80 years. Warsh's first FOMC is June 16-17. He inherits core CPI at 2.8%, headline CPI at 3.8%, PPI at 6%, GDPNow at 4.0%, the 30-year yield above 5%, and the S&P 500 at record highs. Warsh previously served on the Fed board 2006-2011 as the youngest governor on record, then became one of its sharpest critics, calling for“regime change” in a 2025 CNBC interview. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said a rate hike“could be in the cards.” Treasury Secretary Bessent says“substantial disinflation” is ahead. Trump pressure for cuts remains the political variable.

02 · USA - S&P 500 Closes Above 7,500 for First Time, Dow Recaptures 50,000 on Cisco AI Catalyst

The S&P 500 closed above 7,500 for the first time at 7,501.24 (+0.77%) Thursday May 14, with the Nasdaq Composite up 0.88% to 26,635.22 (fresh record) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping 370 points to 50,063.46, recapturing the 50,000 threshold. Cisco Systems surged 13.4% after raising its revenue and earnings outlook and CEO Chuck Robbins framing the AI-driven infrastructure cycle as a“networking supercycle.” Nvidia gained 4.4% after the US cleared roughly 10 Chinese firms to purchase H200 chips, though no deliveries have yet been made. The AI-and-infrastructure trade remains the dominant US equity-market driver of 2026, with the top 10% of earners now accounting for roughly half of all US consumer spending per Moody's Analytics - the structural underpinning of the equity-market resilience even as headline consumer sentiment hits all-time lows.

03 · USA - CPI 3.8%, PPI 6% Highest Since 2022, Bond Market Sees Fed Behind the Curve

US consumer prices rose 3.8% annually in April, the highest since May 2023, while core CPI sat at 2.6-2.8% through March. Wholesale producer prices jumped 6% on an annual basis in April - the biggest increase since 2022 - with markets raising the probability of a Fed rate hike in response. Average hourly earnings up 3.5% over the year ending March 2026; real wage growth +0.3%. Employment Cost Index +3.4% YoY. Whirlpool CEO described conditions as a“recession-level industry decline,” suspended its dividend, and cut its full-year forecast. Discretionary spending was down approximately 15% at the company. The K-shaped economy reads: top 10% of earners account for half of all US consumer spending; bottom 60% own 15% of stocks and account for 45% of spending. The bond market increasingly believes the Fed is behind the curve on inflation just as Warsh takes the chair.

04 · USA - Trump Economic Approval at Career-Low 30%, 77% Say Cost of Living Up, U-Mich Sentiment at All-Time Low

A CNN/SSRS national poll conducted April 30-May 4 (1,499 US adults, margin ±2.8pp) found 77% of Americans - including a majority of Republicans - say President Trump's policies have increased the cost of living in their own community. Roughly two-thirds say Trump's policies have worsened economic conditions. Trump's economic approval rating stands at 30%, a career low. The poll shows Democrats holding a 9-point advantage on cost-of-living trust - a reversal of the 15-point GOP advantage seen in 2022 during the Biden era. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, the gold-standard survey running since the 1950s, hit its worst-ever reading in May 2026 - lower than the 2008 financial crisis and the peak of pandemic inflation. Democrats also lead by double digits on income inequality, healthcare costs, and helping the middle class. The midterm bellwether is now operational.

05 · CANADA - Carney Unveils National Electricity Strategy, $1 Trillion Construction Cost, Doubling Grid by 2050

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada's National Electricity Strategy on Thursday May 14 in Ottawa. The strategy targets doubling Canada's grid capacity by 2050 at a total construction cost above $1 trillion. The plan projects 130,000 new workers needed - 30,000 by end-2028 and 100,000 more by 2050. Canada already has an 80% non-emitting grid and some of the lowest electricity costs in the G7. The strategy targets up to $15bn in total energy savings by 2050 and lower total energy costs for 7 in 10 Canadian households. Critically, the plan expands the role of natural gas in powering the grid - a break from Trudeau-era“clean grid by 2050” framing. Carney announced formal changes to industrial carbon pricing Friday May 15 in Alberta. The 2026 Spring Economic Update's Team Canada Strong initiative commits $6bn for skills training, retraining, and retention. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called the strategy a re-announcement of“old Liberal policies that hiked electricity prices by a third and cut production over the last decade.” The structural break from Trudeau-era climate policy is the operative read.

06 · CANADA - One Canadian Economy Act Passes House, Auto Strategy and Northern Defence Measures Unveiled

Bill C-5, the One Canadian Economy Act, passed the House of Commons this week - the centrepiece of Carney's“build, protect, and empower” framework for Canada amid global uncertainty. Carney separately announced a new strategy to transform Canada's auto industry and new measures to defend and transform Canada's Northern and Arctic region. The 2026 Spring Economic Update's Team Canada Strong initiative provides $6bn for skills training, retraining, and retention. Carney met with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana on May 12 - the meeting noted in PMO releases without further public detail. The legislative through-line is the Carney government's pivot toward industrial-policy frameworks for energy security, manufacturing competitiveness, and Northern sovereignty - three threads anchored in domestic capital-investment rather than the climate-emissions framework of the previous Liberal era under Trudeau.

The Read

Six domestic institutional decisions arrived inside the same 24-hour window across the USMCA northern bloc. The United States transitioned its central bank leadership in the most divisive Fed chair vote of the modern era, with Warsh inheriting a stagflation-risk macro framework just as the S&P 500 broke above 7,500 on AI-driven optimism and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment indicator hit an all-time low. The bifurcation between the asset-owning top decile and the wage-earning bottom six deciles is no longer a quarterly trend; it is a single Friday data point. Canada under Carney pivoted decisively from Trudeau-era climate-emissions framing toward an industrial-policy framework anchored in the $1 trillion National Electricity Strategy and the One Canadian Economy Act. The two countries are absorbing the same global shock through two different institutional vocabularies. The US response is monetary-and-political (Fed leadership change, midterm-bellwether polling collapse). Canada's response is industrial (grid expansion, auto strategy, Northern defence). For Latin American allocators, the divergence is the trade.

Mon-Tue · May 18-19 · Kevin Warsh assumes Federal Reserve chair role; first staff meetings Late May · BoC Governing Council communications around June rate decision Early June · US May CPI release - Hormuz inflation pass-through framework Wed-Thu · June 16-17 · Warsh's first FOMC meeting - markets watching for institutional changes Late June · Canada Bank of Canada rate decision under Carney electricity-strategy framework Q3 · Carney federal autumn-budget framework presentation Q3-Q4 · US midterm campaign acceleration - cost-of-living dominant theme November 3 · US midterm elections - House control on the line

What to WatchCoverage Tease

Today's Dossier opens with the Editor's Leader on the Fed leadership transition and what Warsh's confirmation means for US monetary-policy architecture. The Deep Dive maps the Warsh framework against three scenarios through the November midterms with named observables and probability-weighted market reactions; the Desk Positioning Tracker carries forward seven running calls including long Canadian energy infrastructure on the National Electricity Strategy and opens a new short on US homebuilders on the Whirlpool-signal recession framework. The Country Risk Dashboard scores ten North Atlantic economies across five proprietary dimensions - political, fiscal, security, market, external. The Trade and Positioning section anchors eight active calls with explicit horizons and stop levels. Sources and methodology page lists every data point traced to a named outlet, and every Latin American bridge is named to Petrobras, YPF, Ecopetrol, Vale, Apex-Brasil, ProMéxico, B3, BMV, BVL and BVC. Available to Dossier subscribers.

FAQ

What does Warsh's confirmation mean for the US rate path? Three signals. First, Warsh has called for“regime change” at the Fed and is publicly more open to rate cuts than Powell - but he inherits the highest PPI reading since 2022 and a bond market that is increasingly pricing a hike rather than a cut. Second, Powell remains on the governing board, which is unprecedented in 80 years and means the rate-decision majority does not automatically swing with the chair change. Third, the June 16-17 FOMC is the first operative test; Boston Fed's Collins has already said a hike“could be in the cards.” For LATAM allocators, the Warsh framework is the structural variable that will determine USD strength, Treasury-curve shape, and EM-bond spread direction through year-end.

Why is consumer sentiment at all-time lows while the S&P sits at records? The K-shaped US economy. Top 10% of earners now account for roughly half of all US consumer spending per Moody's Analytics. Bottom 60% of households own 15% of stocks and account for 45% of spending. The S&P 500 above 7,500 reflects the asset-owning decile's wealth-effect-driven spending and AI-capex-driven corporate earnings; the University of Michigan sentiment all-time low reflects the wage-earning six deciles facing 3.8% CPI, 6% PPI pass-through, and Whirlpool-signal discretionary-spending compression. The two Americas are no longer correlated - they are diverging.

Is Carney's National Electricity Strategy a real break from Trudeau-era policy? Yes, on three dimensions. First, the strategy is described as“national” rather than“clean” - semantic but consequential. Trudeau's plan promised to eliminate emissions from Canada's grid by 2050; Carney's plan explicitly expands natural-gas role for grid flexibility. Second, Carney has already eliminated the consumer carbon price, scaled back oil-and-gas emissions caps, and announced industrial-carbon-pricing changes for Friday in Alberta - a clear sequence of climate-policy unwinding. Third, the One Canadian Economy Act anchors the framework in industrial-policy and competitiveness rather than emissions-reduction targets. Conservative leader Poilievre called it a re-announcement of old Liberal policies, but the substantive break is real.

What is the LATAM read on the US-Canada bifurcation? Four operative signals. First, the Warsh-led Fed under Trump pressure for cuts creates USD-weakening risk that benefits Brazilian sovereign-debt spreads (10y BRL +6.2% above US 10y) and Argentine YPF Vaca Muerta dollar-denominated export economics. Second, Canada's $1 trillion electricity-infrastructure framework is the institutional benchmark Brazilian BNDES and Mexican CFE should examine for next-cycle grid-modernisation planning. Third, the One Canadian Economy Act industrial-policy framework is the template the Lula and Sheinbaum administrations are watching as Mercosur-USMCA bilateral negotiation deepens. Fourth, the divergent K-shaped US consumer-sentiment trajectory reduces near-term LATAM export-volume elasticity into the US wage-earning consumer segment (apparel, electronics, processed food) while leaving the asset-owning luxury-and-services segment elastic (Brazilian premium coffee, Chilean wine, Argentine beef). The structural call: long Canadian energy infrastructure, neutral US asset-heavy luxury, short US apparel-and-discretionary import exposure.

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