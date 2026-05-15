Quantum Waves Wellness To Host Special Event Featuring Obba Babatunde And Dr. Sandra Rose Michael In Oxford, Michigan On Sunday, May 17
May 15, 2026 5:48 PM EDT | Source: Evertise AI PR
Oxford, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Quantum Waves Wellness Obba Babatunde and Dr. Sandra Rose Michael on Sunday, May 17, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM in Oxford, Michigan.
Figure 1- Energy Enhancement System Logo
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The event will take place at Quantum Waves Wellness, located at 925 N Lapeer Rd., Suite 105 (South End of Legacy Center - by Blue Crystal), Oxford, MI 48371. This special gathering will offer guests the opportunity to come together for an afternoon focused on education, wellness, inspiration, and community.
The event will feature Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, known for sharing the history, science, and vision behind the EESystemTM, along with Obba Babatunde, whose presence brings an added level of distinction and inspiration to the occasion.
Hosted by Holly Straka, Patricia Asaro, and Kim Measel, the event is designed to create a meaningful and welcoming environment for attendees interested in learning more and connecting with others in the community.
Guests seeking additional information or wishing to reserve a place are encouraged to contact the organizers directly. For inquiries, attendees may call (248) 672-6065 or email ....Additional information about the venue is available through the Quantum Waves Wellness website
Figure 2 -Quantum Waves Wellness Banner
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Quantum Wave Wellness
Quantum Waves Wellness
About EESystemTM
The EESystemTM
About Dr. Sandra Michael
Dr. Sandra Rose Michael is a featured guest for this event. She is recognized for sharing the history, science, and vision behind the EESystemTM, and her appearance offers attendees the opportunity to hear from her directly during this special event.
About Obba Babatunde
Obba Babatunde is a featured guest for this event and brings a notable presence to the afternoon. His participation adds to the significance of the gathering and helps create a memorable experience for attendees and the surrounding community.
Event Details
Event: Special Event Featuring Obba Babatunde and Dr. Sandra Rose Michael
Date: Sunday, May 17
Time: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Location: Quantum Waves Wellness
Address: 925 N Lapeer Rd., Suite 105 (South End of Legacy Center - by Blue Crystal), Oxford, MI 48371
Hosts: Holly Straka, Patricia Asaro, and Kim Measel
Phone: (248) 672-6065
Email: ...
Website:
Media Contact
Quantum Waves Wellness
Contact: Holly Straka
Phone: (248) 672-6065
Email: ...
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Source: Evertise AI PR
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