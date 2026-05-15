MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Corporate Update

May 15, 2026 5:52 PM EDT | Source: Makenita Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (WKN: A40X6P) (OTCID: KENYF) ("Makenita" or the "Company") wishes to announce it has engaged Dr. Reuter Resources GmbH ("Dr. Reuter") to provide investor relations services to Makenita (the "IR Agreement"). The IR Agreement has a term of three months and may be renewed at Makenita's option. Dr. Reuter provides modular services, including roadshows, digital IR, institutional investor outreach, financial media relations, capital markets conference support, and assistance with disclosure obligations, across major markets in the U.S. and Europe. Under the terms of the IR Agreement, Dr. Reuter will provide services, as appropriate, that include campaign and editorial articles, translation and distribution of press releases, journalist outreach, and social media campaigns. In consideration for the services, Makenita will pay Dr. Reuter €6,000 per month. Dr. Reuter is not related to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. Dr. Reuter's business is located at Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37, Tower 185, 60327, Frankfurt, Germany. Its email contact is ... and its phone number is +49 69 1532 5857.

Makenita also wishes to announce it has entered into a Client Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with com com"). com is an independent media and digital publishing platform specializing in mining and resources news. Under the terms of the Agreement, Mining will conduct investor awareness activities on behalf the Company for a period of three months, which may be renewed at Makenita's option. In consideration for the services, Makenita will pay Mining CAD $2,900 per month for the first three months and will pay CAD $3,900 per month for any services to be conducted subsequent to August 15, 2026 if Makenita decided to renew the services at the end of the initial term. Mining is not related to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. com's business is located at 6/66 Appel St, Surfers Paradise QLD 4218, Australia. Its email contact is ... and its phone number is +61 403 570 505.

On May 13, 2026, Makenita announced it has more than doubled its Serpentinization Iron-Magnetite Project in Saskatchewan, growing the contiguous land package from 23,517 to 51,304 acres. The project directly borders Max Power Corp (CSE: MAXX) and is prospective for iron and magnetite. Management is currently formulating plans to commence work as soon as possible.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, independent of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita currently has several projects located in Canada. The Sisson West Tungsten Project, consisting of approximately 9,845 contiguous acres prospective for Tungsten, located in New Brunswick directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s (NCF) Sisson Tungsten Mine as well as the 51,304 acre "Serpentinization Iron-Magnetite Project" in Saskatchewan bordering Max Power Corp. Makenita also has the approximately 9,000 acre "NTX Rare Earth Project" in Quebec prospective for rare earths. Lastly, Makenita has the 5,542-acre Hector Property which is in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario, which is prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Makenita may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Makenita Resources Inc.

"Jason Gigliotti"

Jason Gigliotti

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Makenita Resources Inc.

Jason Gigliotti, President, CEO and Director

T: 604-609-6527

E: ...

W:

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.







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Source: Makenita Resources Inc.