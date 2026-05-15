MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Promino Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

May 15, 2026 6:29 PM EDT | Source: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) (" Promino " or the " Company "), a performance nutrition company focused on clinically validated amino acid formulations, is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated March 13, April 22 and May 5, 2026, the Company has closed a second tranche (the " Second Tranche ") of its private placement, issuing an aggregate of 13,437,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $403,110. The Units are composed of one (1) Share and one half of one (1/2) Share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable into one (1) additional Share at a price of $0.06 for one (1) year from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid finder's fees of $11,340 in cash and issued 378,000 finder's warrants, each exercisable into one (1) Share at a price of $0.06 for one (1) year from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from the Second Tranche are expected to be used to (a) accelerate growth through investments in inventory and (b) fund general corporate purposes, excluding accrued salaries to officers or directors of the Company and payment for Investor Relations Activities (as such term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange).

All securities issued upon closing of the Second Tranche are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities referenced herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle HealthTM, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces ProminoTM - NSF Certified for Sport®, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at and .

Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the remainder of the Company's private placement; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Second Tranche; and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management that the Company believes to be reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions regarding general economic and market conditions, continued consumer demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to execute on its business plan, and the absence of material adverse changes affecting the Company or its industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: the Company may not complete the remainder of its private placement on terms favorable to the Company or at all; the Canadian Securities Exchange may not approve the Second Tranche or the remainder of the private placement; the proceeds of the Second Tranche may not be used as stated in this news release; the Company may be unable to satisfy all of the conditions to closing of the private placement; and those additional risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at , including the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

For further information about Promino:

Moira Ong, CFO, ..., 1-855-348-1970 (extension 204)

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.