MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Regency Silver Adopts Semi-Annual Reporting and Stock Option Grants

May 15, 2026 7:00 PM EDT | Source: Regency Silver Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to rely on the exemptions provided in CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 – Exemption to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Accordingly, the Company will no longer file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the first and third quarter interim periods as required by National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company is eligible for this voluntary exemption as a venture issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having its head office in British Columbia, and having annual revenue of no more than $10 million in its most recently completed financial year.

The Company will not file an interim financial report and related MD&A for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026 and the third quarter ending September 30, 2026.

The Company will now focus on filing annual financial statements and semi-annual interim financial reports (covering the six-month period) and related MD&A, which will provide more efficient, cost-effective reporting while maintaining compliance with all continuous disclosure requirements.

The Company also has agreed to grant an aggregate of 2,600,000 incentive stock options ("Options") pursuant to its equity incentive plan ("Plan") to officers and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at CAD$0.125 per share for a term of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit the Company's website at .

Contact Information

Regency Silver Corp.

Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO

Phone: 1-604-417-9517

Email: ...

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.:

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Regency Silver Corp.